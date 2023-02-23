Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
J2 Spotlight Adds Cabaret Series to Their 2023 Season

The series will feature I’m The Greatest Star: The Songs of Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, and more.

Feb. 23, 2023  

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company will shine a spotlight on the composers and lyricists for the musicals featured in their 2023 season with a brand new cabaret series, In the Spotlight: The J2 Cabaret Series. Celebrating the three distinguished creative team's music and words on Broadway, in Hollywood, and the American songbook, each cabaret will feature an all-star cast and will be presented at 7:30 PM on the second Tuesday during each musical's run (April 18th, May 2nd and May 16th).

The J2 Cabaret Series will take place at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues), home to their 2023 Main Stage season. Tickets are $20 for J2 subscribers and $25 for the general public and can be purchased here. As previously announced, The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2023 season includes Woman of the Year (April 13 - 23), Sugar (April 27 - May 7), and The Goodbye Girl (May 11 - May 21). Tickets are now on sale for the entire season. Single tickets for each production are $62.50 with a subscription for all three shows available at a 25% discount. Tickets for all shows are now on sale here.

The brand new series will include the following 70-minute cabarets:

All That Jazz: The Songs of Kander and Ebb

Tuesday, April 18th at 7:30 PM
In a partnership that lasted six decades, John Kander and Fred Ebb gave the world some of the most memorable moments in musical theater history. From Cabaret to Chicago, Woman of the Year to Zorba, each of their shows is a divinely decadent gem.

I'm The Greatest Star: The Songs of Jule Styne and Bob Merrill

Tuesday, May 2nd at 7:30 PM

From the Hit Parade to Broadway, Jule Styne and Bob Merrill are responsible, together, and separately, for some of America's most iconic songs, like, "People," "Don't Rain on My Parade," "It's Magic," "Three Coins in the Fountain," and so many more!

You're Nothing Without Me: The Songs of Marvin Hamlisch and David Zippel

Tuesday, May 16th at 7:30 PM

A Chorus Line. City of Angels. Sweet Smell of Success. Hercules. These are just four of the works that were created by either EGOT winner Marvin Hamlisch or Tony Award winner David Zippel. Join us as we celebrate their work in theater, film, and television.


J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents professional revivals of worthy Broadway musicals; in doing so it provides an opportunity for patrons to re-visit these shows and, in some cases, experience them for the first time. The Company chooses shows that it deems deserving of continued exposure. The company, as part of its casting, will introduce audiences to emerging artists within the New York theatrical community. The productions will include frequent lagniappes designed to enhance audience appreciation of the classic works. Honorary Board members include Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell. For more information, visit j2spotlightnyc.com.

THE SEASON AT A GLANCE

Woman of the Year

Music: John Kander

Lyrics: Fred Ebb

Book: Peter Stone

Based on the MGM film by Ring Lardner, Jr. and Michael Kana

April 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st, 22nd at 7:30 PM

April 15th and 22nd at 2 PM and April 16th and 23rd at 3 PM

All That Jazz: The Songs of Kander and Ebb

Tuesday, April 18th at 7:30 PM

Tess Harding is America's most famous TV reporter and Sam Craig is America's most famous cartoonist. When Tess goes on air to insult Sam's work, the two start an epically public feud in their respective mediums. The feud turns to romance but not to harmony, in this delightful battle of the sexes between two outsized egos.

Woman of the Year is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.


Sugar

Music: Jule Syne

Lyrics: Bob Merrill

Book: Peter Stone

Based on the screenplay "Some Like it Hot" by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond

Based on a story by Robert Thoeren

April 27th, 28th, 29th, May 4th, 5th, and 6th at 7:30 PM

April 29th and May 6th at 2 PM and April 30th and May 7th at 3 PM

I'm The Greatest Star: The Songs of Jule Styne and Bob Merrill
Tuesday, May 2nd at 7:30 PM

Based on the film Some Like It Hot, Sugar follows the zany antics of two male musicians of the Prohibition era who witness a gang slaying. Hoping to hide from the mob, Jerry and Joe disguise themselves as "Daphne" and "Josephine" and join an all-female orchestra. Complications ensue when Joe falls for Sugar Kane, the group's lead singer.

Sugar is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark, LLC.

The Goodbye Girl

Music: Marvin Hamlisch

Lyrics: David Zippel

Book: Neil Simon

Based on the screenplay "The Goodbye Girl" by Neil Simon

May 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 20th at 7:30 PM

May 13th and May 20th at 2 PM, and May 14th and May 21st at 3 PM

You're Nothing Without Me: The Songs of Marvin Hamlisch and David Zippel

Tuesday, May 16th at 7:30 PM

The Goodbye Girl follows the unlikely romance between Paula, a single mother who has been jilted one too many times, and Eliot, the opinionated actor who shows up - unexpectedly - on her doorstep with a lease to sublet her apartment.


The Goodbye Girl is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.




