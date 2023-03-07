Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Israeli Artists Project Presents The New York Premiere of BEST FRIENDS

Performances begin Wednesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. and continues through Sunday, April 2.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Israeli Artists Project Presents The New York Premiere of BEST FRIENDS

ISRAELI ARTISTS PROJECT has announced, in celebration of Women's History Month, the New York premiere production (after an extensive pandemic pause, initially scheduled in Spring of 2020) of award-winning Israeli playwright Anat Gov's BEST FRIENDS, the longest-running comedy in Israel and winner of the prestigious Israel National Theater Award for Best Comedy in 1999, directed by Hamutal Posklinsky-Shehory.

BEST FRIENDS will be performed in both English and Hebrew (by the same actors) and play a limited engagement at the Rattlestick Theater (224 Waverly Place, New York, NY). Performances begin Wednesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. and continues through Sunday, April 2. Opening Night is Saturday, March 25 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $25-$50 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228998®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F34100%2Fproduction%2F1153688?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Sophie, Tirzah and Lelly met in their high school bathroom in the late 1960s. From that inauspicious beginning, a life-long friendship was born. Now, twenty years later, these best friends are brought together when Sophie and Tirzah have not spoken to one another for nearly two years, and Lelly tries to reconcile the two by bringing them to discuss "a matter of life and death." The friends are seen in all phases of their lives and friendship, with flashbacks throughout the years starting from their youth until their forties.

Told with humor, heart, and biting wit in scenes that go back and forth in time, BEST FRIENDS is about three women who are forced to examine their friendship and discover themselves in the process.

"Best Friends by Anat Gov is a symbol of the modern Israeli culture," says director Posklinsky-Shehory. "It is a story full of humor, gently exposing the cultural Israeli layers while comically exploring the brutal truth of human complexity, love, and friendship. In the IAP's upcoming production of the play, connections are deconstructed, and aesthetically built back together, creating stronger grounds, healing ancient wounds, and grasping a hopeful future."

Before her passing, Gov spoke of her writing of BEST FRIENDS, "I really wanted to write a play only for actresses, as a compensation to the fact so few good roles are available for women".

The production stars Addi Gefen (Swan Lake Rock Opera) as Young Tirza, Karin Hershkovitz Kochavi (Fool for Love) as Sophie, Maia Karo* (War Stories) as Lelly, *Adi Kozlovsky (The Vocapeople, New World Stages) as Tirza, Yael Shavitt (The Record, The Public Theater) as Young Sophie and Maya Shoham (Girl, The Idealist) as Young Lelly. The swings are Dafi Cramer (A Bright Room Called Day, Purchase Repertory Theater) and Te'ena Klein (Ajax in Iraqu). *Equity Members - Equity Approved Showcase

The production, assistant directed by Lotan Eny, features scenic design by Liron Barel, costume design by Arbel Rabi, and lighting design by Hamutal Posklinsky-Shehory. The sound designer and stage manager is Anat Kriger. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

BEST FRIENDS plays the following schedule through Sunday, April 2:

Performances in English
Friday - March 24, 7 p.m.
Saturday - March 25, 2 p.m.
Saturday - March 25, 7 p.m. - English Opening
Monday - March 27, 7 p.m.
Friday - March 31, 7 p.m.
Sunday - April 2, 2 p.m.

Performances in Hebrew
Wednesday - March 22, 7 p.m.
Thursday - March 23, 7 p.m. - Hebrew Opening
Sunday - March 26, 2 p.m.
Thursday - March 30, 7 p.m.
Saturday - April 1, 7 p.m.

 




Female-Led, Award-Winning Play TIME BITER At Players Theatre Photo
Female-Led, Award-Winning Play TIME BITER At Players Theatre
Following a sold-out debut at Emerging Artists Theatre and back-to-back runs at Soho Playhouse, Caroline Dunaway's genre-bending one-act play Time Biter will return to New York City this Spring. The heartfelt dark comedy with a sci-fi twist will run for three weeks in May 2023 at the historic Players Theatre in Greenwich Village. 
THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for Streaming Photo
THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for Streaming
The Rewards of Being Frank, currently running through March 26, 2023 at the Mezzanine Theatre at ART/New York Theatres is now available for streaming, also through March 26 only.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Ho Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel
See photos from opening night of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart at The McKittrick Hotel.
Suzan-Lori Parks PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public Theater in April Photo
Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public Theater in April
The Public Theater has announced complete casting for the remount of the theatrical concert PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Female-Led, Award-Winning Play TIME BITER At Players TheatreFemale-Led, Award-Winning Play TIME BITER At Players Theatre
March 17, 2023

Following a sold-out debut at Emerging Artists Theatre and back-to-back runs at Soho Playhouse, Caroline Dunaway's genre-bending one-act play Time Biter will return to New York City this Spring. The heartfelt dark comedy with a sci-fi twist will run for three weeks in May 2023 at the historic Players Theatre in Greenwich Village. 
FRIGID New York Presents Odd Salon NYC: GROTESQUE At The Kraine Theater, April 4FRIGID New York Presents Odd Salon NYC: GROTESQUE At The Kraine Theater, April 4
March 17, 2023

FRIGID New York will present Odd Salon NYC: GROTESQUE at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street).on Tuesday, April 4 at 7pm (doors at 6:30pm)
THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for StreamingTHE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for Streaming
March 17, 2023

The Rewards of Being Frank, currently running through March 26, 2023 at the Mezzanine Theatre at ART/New York Theatres is now available for streaming, also through March 26 only.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick HotelPhotos: Inside Opening Night of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel
March 17, 2023

See photos from opening night of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart at The McKittrick Hotel.
Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public Theater in AprilSuzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public Theater in April
March 17, 2023

The Public Theater has announced complete casting for the remount of the theatrical concert PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!
share