INVASIVE SPECIES to Present Special Immigrant Night Featuring Panel Discussion

Maia Novi’s outrageously true dark comedy Invasive Species will present a special Immigrant Night in partnership with the Immigrant Theatermakers Advocates and Bridge & Tunnel for the performance on Friday, June 28 at 7PM with a panel discussion following.



Immigrants purchasing tickets online can use the code ITAB&T when checking out for $20 tickets.



“As immigrant artists, it’s important to build community and spaces for conversation around art that reflect and represent our stories – this is what we’re working toward with Immigrant Night,” said playwright and star Maia Novi. “When 130 people from wildly different backgrounds can share a common experience, whether that be good or bad, is exactly where I want my work to be and where we can find a connection. I’m thrilled about this partnership and excited to further engage the immigrant community in the greater New York area.”



Panelists for the post-show talkback include Francisco Mendoza (co-founder of Immigrant Theatermakers Advocates), Shervin Abachi (Bridge & Tunnel), and playwright/star of Invasive Species, Maia Novi.



Invasive Species is playing at The Vineyard’s Dimson Theater (108 E 15th St) through Sunday, June 30.



Invasive Species stars Maia Novi, Raffi Donatich, Sam Gonzalez, Alexandra Maurice, and Julian Sanchez. The show is directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin (Circle Jerk) with Louisa Jacobson (“The Gilded Age”) serving as assistant director.



An Argentinean actor tests the limits of her American dream in Invasive Species, an outrageous true story about lying to live, living to lie, and how immigrating to the US might just be the role of a lifetime.



Producers for Invasive Species include Folk Productions, Danielle Perelman, and Arterial Projects. Jeremy O. Harris executive produces through his company with Josh Godfrey, bb2. Additional producers include Amauta Marston-Firmino, associate producers David Tao & Benjamin Nelson, and co-producers Vaughn Feighan & Chase Landow, Tira Harpaz, Brandon Sanchez, and Rachel Weiss.



Invasive Species is an exclusive commercial booking at The Vineyard’s Dimson Theatre.

