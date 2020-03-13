INTAR Theatre And Radio Drama Network Close World Premiere Of BUNDLE OF STICKS

INTAR Theatre today announced that the World Premiere engagement of Bundle of Sticks, a new play by J. Julian Christopher, directed by Lou Moreno played its final performance last night, Thursday March 12th. Bundle of Sticks had been scheduled to play through March 22nd. Ticket holders for remaining performances should contact their point of purchase.

"We are very proud of our acclaimed production of Bundle of Sticks but the safety and welfare of our artists and our community must be the priority at this point," said Mr. Moreno.

In Bundle of Sticks gay men from across the globe attend gay conversion therapy called The Sticks in the underground city of Coober Pedy, Australia. When they arrive they are not only challenged by Otto, their toxically masculine group leader but also by the rainbow serpent responsible for the protection of water and erections. The Sticks is real but what it promises is not.

Bundle of Sticks featured Lucille Duncan, Fleece, Laura Jordan, Melissa Navia, Zo Tipp, and Hope Ward. Bundle of Sticks had production design by Meghan E. Healey, lighting design by Harbour Edney, sound design by Jesse Mandapat, and intimacy choreography by Chelsea Pace.

Bundle of Sticks was originally developed at Pipeline Theatre Company, Ariana Schrier, Artistic Director, Natalie Gershtein, Producing Director. Bundle of Sticks was further developed at INTAR theater as part of the NewWorks Lab 2018. Bundle of Sticks was later workshopped as part of the Jerry A. Tishman Playwrights Creativity Fund, a program of New Dramatists.

For refunds or more information on all the programs at INTAR, visit INTAR on the web at www.intartheatre.org.





