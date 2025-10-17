IN THE WILDERNESS OF DEMONS, Ukrainian Folk Thriller is Coming to the American Theatre of Actors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre of Actors will premiere In the Wilderness of Demons, a Ukrainian Folk Thriller by acclaimed American playwright Don Nigro. Performances will run from October 23 - November 2, 2025 (Wednesday-Saturday 7 PM · Sunday 3 PM).

In the Wilderness of Demons, a world-premiere play by Don Nigro ﻿(among the most frequently published & produced playwrights in the world), opens October 23 at the American Theatre of Actors' Cullum Theatre for a limited run through November 2.

Intertwining Ukrainian folklore, mysticism, and movement, a witch and a folklorist meet in a remote village - where myth collides with reality. Giving fresh eyes and thoughts to ancient legends, this production is designed to be a new paradigm in stage drama.

THE STORY: Deep in the woods, a Ukrainian cottage filled with handwoven, faceless dolls, a witch lives between worlds. When a young folklorist arrives to record her tales, their encounter unleashes secrets buried beneath water and memory. Drawing on ancient ritual, wild dance, and dark humor, In the Wilderness of Demons merges elements of thriller, folklore, and surreal comedy to create something both eerie and mesmerizing.

A CROSS-CULTURAL COLLABORATION: The production features an international all-female cast, each artist sharing a personal connection to Ukraine. Some born there, others have Ukrainian roots or have lived and worked there. For the ensemble, this project is both deeply personal and profoundly timely.

"Ukraine belongs not only in the news, but also on the stage," the company states. "In this moment of war and resilience, Ukrainian art is not just storytelling - it's survival."