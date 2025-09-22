 tracker
IN THE SPOTLIGHT to Highlight New World Stages Front-of-House and Backstage Staff

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 6:30 PM on Stage 2 at New World Stages.

By: Sep. 22, 2025
IN THE SPOTLIGHT to Highlight New World Stages Front-of-House and Backstage Staff Image
New World Stages and Shubert Events will present the 2025 edition of In The Spotlight, the annual talent showcase highlighting the front-of-house and backstage staff of New World Stages. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 6:30 PM on Stage 2 at New World Stages. Admission is free, and tickets are not required.

Now in its annual tradition, In The Spotlight provides an opportunity for staff members to step out from behind the scenes and onto the stage. The evening will feature short plays created in just 24 hours, as well as additional performances spanning music, comedy, and more. A post-show reception in The Green Room Lounge will follow the performance, with specialty cocktails crafted by members of the management team.

Featured Artists
24-Hour Plays written by: Colby N. Thompson, Rey Quinones, Sarah Day
Directed by: Hannah Morley, Darius Gregory, Jonathan Green

Performances by: Tyler Curtis, Brandon Hughes, Andy Lartiga, Griffin Lockette, Kane Parker, Emanuel Pinkhasov, Colleen Roberts, Kelechi Udenkwo

Additional performances by: Olivia Rae Casper & Logan Murphy, Sarah Day, Shafer Gootkind, Abigail Johnson, Harry James Miller, Steve Raymond, Zach Reyes, Nashley Tisdale, Zuri Nksosi Terrell

With piano accompaniment by Jason Wetzel

Produced by: Erin Fehr DePalma, Austin Kunis & Shubert Events
Creative Producer: Kane Prestenback
Technical Assistance by: Andrew J. White, Taryn Alianello, Chris Rios
Front of House Management: Diana Lounsbury


