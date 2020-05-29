Hold Space Theatre Collective Presents A Live Digital Reading of CYMBELINE

Hold Space Theatre Collective (HSTC) and its talented pool of actors and creatives are bringing us another of William Shakespeare's iconic plays from his canon: The Tragedy of Cymbeline.

Directed by Josh Coslar (previously played Master Page in HSTC's Production of Merry Wives of Windsor), we dive into one of William's Shakespeare's tragedies on his First Folio based from the legends that formed part of the Matter of Britain focusing on the early Celtic British King Conubeline as we tackle the themes of jealousy and innocence.

Cast features Monica Cross as Cymbeline, Margot Gadow as Cloten, Eric Craft as Posthumous, Analiese Puzon as Belarious, Francis Mabborang as Guiderius, Franco Martinez as Arviragus, Nicole Shaw as Philario, Jennifer Healy as Imogen, Bailey van Schepen as Queen, Hawkins Gardow as Pisanio, Vita Varino as Cornelius, Elle Vallejos as Iachimo, Allison Rapsas as Caius Lucius, Sarah Elizabeth Hewitt as Jupiter, Zoe Detlaf as Helen, Maria Camilla as Ghost of Posthumous' Mother, Alyssa Hricko as Ghost of Sicilius Leonatus, and Casey Silidijian and Eliana Ulloa as the Ensemble.

Founded by Jennifer Healy, Hold Space Theatre Collective is a space for artists of all ages, levels, and specialties to bring their unique gifts to the equation. We strive to be supportive, open-minded, helpful, and empathetic. We hold space. Hold Space engages, inspires, entertains and challenges audiences with live theatrical productions that range from the classics to new works. We strive to produce exceptional art that encourages and motivates. We cultivate an audience that expects to be challenged. And we rise to that challenge by fostering an environment for artists to grow. And we provide quality theatrical work that thrills us, too.

Cymbeline will stream on Hold Space Theatre Collective's Youtube Page and will be available to be rewatched immediately after the show. For more information, visit Hold Space Theatre Collective's Facebook Page or e-mail: holdspacetheatrecollective@gmail.com

