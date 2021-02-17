History Of The American Musical: Doug Anderson's Online Class Series Begins March 8

Town Hall Theater will present THT Artistic Director Doug Anderson's "A History of the American Musical" four-class series, beginning Monday, March 8th. The course is a celebration of the legendary composers, lyricists and performers who forged a distinctly American art form, illustrated by archival footage from vaudeville to Hamilton. Anderson also sees the course as a study of nearly two centuries of American social history, as the musical reflects and amplifies the political, racial and sexual attitudes of its day.

The class will meet via zoom on four Monday evenings, from 7:00pm - 9:00 pm on March 8, 15, 22 and April 5. There will be a break in the middle of each session for some chat and refreshments.



Doug Anderson is the founder and artistic director of Town Hall Theater. He has directed over 70 musicals and operas and has taught this course at Middlebury College and elsewhere.



A History of the American Musical is an entertaining and at times startling look at what we've been singing about since 1840.

Mondays from 7:00 - 9:00 pm:

March 8 From Minstrelsy to Show Boat

March 15 From Rodgers & Hart to Rodgers & Hammerstein

March 22 1940-1960: The Golden Age

(two-week break)

April 5 The Contemporary Musical

Individual series ticket: $40. Household series ticket: $60. For tickets, go to www.townhalltheater.org.