Hear Play Audio Theatre Launches New Podcast Season With a New Christmas Comedy, THREE WISE GUYS

The Audio Theatre podcast HEAR PLAY has announced the release of its new season with a production of THREE WISE GUYS by Scott Alan Evans and Jeffrey Couchman. Three Wise Guys is based on the short stories “Dancing Dan’s Christmas” and “The Three Wise Guys” by American humorist Damon Runyon, whose work is also the basis for the musical GUYS AND DOLLS.

Set on Christmas Eve 1932, this comedy follows three New York guys, each preoccupied with his own particular problems and not especially fond of the season, who find themselves in Good Time Charley’s speakeasy on West 46th Street. As the bootleg liquor flows, the guys agree to band together and take to the road to avoid all the hubbub of the holiday. Besides, notorious racketeer Heine Schmitz is after them, and they have to get out of town fast. Over one long life-changing night, they make some big decisions while inadvertently spreading holiday cheer around and about to one and all everywhere they go.

The podcast and more information may be found at www.hearplayaudiotheatre.com or on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, etc.

With a nod to "Ear Play," the original founding radio series from the 1970s, HEAR PLAY Audio Theatre approaches radio drama as an art form, creating dramatic theatrical podcasts that utilize the power of the spoken word along with the latest sound design techniques. With skillful acting, nuanced direction, and artful design and editing, HEAR PLAY produces vibrant and engaging listening experiences presented directly to your ear with immediacy and a remarkable intimacy.

Begun during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when theaters were shuttered and theatre artists were floundering at home, HEAR PLAY brings together Artists (actors, writers, composers, directors, sound designers and engineers) from all over the country, drawn together by a love of the theatre and the spoken word.