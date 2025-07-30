Harlem Stage To Present Theatrical Concert Reading FREEDOM RIDERS: A JOURNEY WITH NO END IN SIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Harlem Stage will present Freedom Riders: A Journey With No End in Sight, a powerful theatrical concert reading running October 7–18, 2025. Advance tickets are on sale now for the limited engagement, which will be performed at Harlem Stage's landmark theater in partnership with The New Press.

Inspired by the groundbreaking 2012 publication 12 Angry Men: True Stories of Being a Black Man in America Today, this reimagined work confronts enduring truths of racial injustice through first-person monologues and an electrifying live score. The event marks the 10th anniversary of the piece’s first staging by The Billie Holiday Theatre.

The production is conceptualized and directed by Indira Etwaroo, Artistic Director & CEO of Harlem Stage, and features a powerhouse cast including Lisa Arrindell (Disappearing Acts), Russell Hornsby (Fences), Billy Eugene Jones (Purlie Victorious), Angelica Ross (Pose), and Stephen Tyrone Williams (A Master Builder).

The live musical score will be performed by Arden Altino (piano), Daniel Bernard Roumain (violin), and Divinity Roxx (bass), with music commissioned as part of Harlem Stage’s WATERWORKS initiative.

Freedom Riders opens with previews October 7–8, followed by an invite-only Opening Night on October 9. Public performances and student matinees run October 10–18.

Tickets are available through August 31. Each ticket purchased helps provide free access for NYC students. For more information and student matinee inquiries, email bcintron@harlemstage.org.

To reserve tickets, visit harlemstage.org.