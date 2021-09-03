Harkness Dance Center Mainstage Series Opens With FLOCK

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2021-22 Mainstage Series opens on Thursday, September 23 with choreographic duo FLOCK - Alice Klock and Florian Lochner - premiering and performing their new duet, Familiar. FLOCK describe this duet evening as one exploring the joy, struggle, and wonder of deep connection with another being. Through their complex and unique partnering FLOCK emphasizes the power of trust and the bravery to quest beyond our limits. This performance is a journey of discovery and asks us to consider what we need to move forward and what we can leave behind. The Mainstage Series marks the return of a full dance season to 92Y's historic Kaufmann Concert Hall in decades.

Familiar is named after the first duet FLOCK created together. Using threads of this initial work and many of the creations following, FLOCK traces their evolution in this full-length show. They began working on this new Familiar at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and it has been an impactful journey for them to revisit how they started as they navigate how to begin again during this complex time for the arts.