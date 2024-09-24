Hannah Gadsby's WOOF! Extends Run Ahead of First Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of the first performance in NYC, it was announced today that Hannah Gadsby's WOOF! has extended its limited run one additional week, due to popular demand. The production will now play through October 27, 2024 at the Abrons Arts Center (466 Grand Street). The new comedy, written and performed by acclaimed comedian and New York Times bestselling author Hannah Gadsby (Nanette; Douglas; Something Special), begins performances this Friday, September 27, ahead of an October 6, 2024 opening night.

WOOF! is written and performed by Gadsby and directed by Jenney Shamash (Douglas; Something Special; Gender Agenda). Production Design for the Off-Broadway production is by Oona Curley, based on Original Design by Shamash. WOOF! is produced Off-Broadway by Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia (Oh, Mary!; Alex Edelman's Just For Us; Kate Berlant's KATE) and marks Gadsby's return to the New York stage following 2018's smash success Nanette (and its subsequent premiere on Netflix), 2019's New York Times Critic's Pick Douglas, and 2022's acclaimed run of Body of Work at BAM.

The performance schedule for WOOF! is as follows: Wednesday - Friday 7pm, Saturdays at 5pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm and 5pm. Tickets, beginning at $50, are available now at HannahGadsby.com.au.

