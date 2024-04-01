Half Sour Productions Presents SCHMALTZ! At The Wild Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Half Sour Productions will present Schmaltz! as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009) with performances on April 7 (1:30 pm), April 11 (6:00 pm), April 12 (9:50 pm), April 13 (8:10 pm), April 20 (6:00 pm), and April 21 (3:10 pm).

A lighthearted and serious classical dramatic comedy, Schmaltz! presents an eclectic cast of authentic characters to tell the story of Golding's, a kosher deli in Midwood Brooklyn. Once vibrant, Golding's has fallen on hard times. Isaac Golding, the heir apparent to the deli, sets out to save the business, aided by Mindy, the deli's long-time, Latina manager. A 60-minute tour through the real and imagined, the ensemble presents answers to age-old questions, and questions demanding timeless answers.

Schmaltz! was written by Armie Chardiet, Yoni Gutenmacher, Julia Rotgin, and David Slarskey, all current or former students affiliated with the Kelly Writers House at the University of Pennsylvania. They began writing the play in September 2023.

About the Cast

Bridget Burke Weiss (Meryl) is a San Francisco native, where she met her husband Micah while performing as a standup comedienne. She can be seen in the upcoming film The Truth In Advertising, to be released this summer.

Armie Chardiet (creative) is an editor, playwright, musician, and runner based out of West Philadelphia. They are a junior at the University of Pennsylvania pursuing bachelor's and master's degrees in English.

Yoni Gutenmacher (creative) is a writer from New York.

Joshua Horowitz (Isaac) is an award-winning playwright and performer who many years ago did a spontaneous monologue, trashed, at UNDER St. Marks.

Anna Jackson (Peryl)- Anna is an actor and Jew based in Brooklyn. Her nana would be proud.

Rita Rehn (Cheryl) is proud to have performed in the ONLY Kosher Japanese restaurant in the world on Wooster St in New York! She has also performed in many theatre productions on Broadway and across the country.

Julia Rotgin (creative) is a junior studying creative writing at The University of Pennsylvania. She is passionate about screen and playwriting and is thrilled to see Schmaltz! make it to the stage!

Joshua Smithline (Ethan) is a first year BFA Acting student at Brooklyn College. He loves theater and hopes to continue acting for the rest of his life. Instagram: @joshua.smithline

Georgina Saldana Wonchee (Mindy) is a Mexican Actress/Singer based in Queens. She is co-founder of Espejo Escénico, a theater company formed by women in Oaxaca Mexico, to bring the performing arts to marginalized communities.

David Slarskey (Shmuel) is a New York lawyer and grateful for the arts.

Tickets

Tickets ($35, livestream $25) are available for purchase at https://www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:605/. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

New York City Fringe Festival

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented.