HYPNOTIQUE to Play Final Performance at The McKittrick Hotel This Week

The McKittrick Hotel's Hypnotique will host its final performance on Friday, December 13 after 119 shows.



Late Night McKittrick presents Hypnotique, a lavish, late-night spectacle featuring dazzling showgirls. Immerse yourself in a theatrical fever dream, as sultry impromptu performances, red-hot musical tracks, and mesmerizing dances move all around you for a truly unforgettable evening.



Hypnotique is a collaborative creation between Emursive, Director/Choreographer Whitney Sprayberry, and Creative Director Reginald Robson with Sound Design and Turntables by MD Silvio Pacini and Costume Design by David Quinn.



The cast features Chloé Lexia Worthington, Courtney Sauls, Fabricio Seraphin, Haley Bjorn, Jacob Nahor, Jesseca Scott, Maurice Ivy, Maya Kitayama, Samantha

Greenlund, Victoria Edwards, Andrew Avila, Alex Sturtevant, Kennedy Adams, Jack Taylor, Andrew Kutryk, Miyah Henderson, and Mia Shindle.



Performances are offered on Fridays at 8:30PM. General Admission tickets with standing room are currently priced from $100 per person. All guests must be at least 21 with valid photo ID to attend.



The McKittrick Hotel also invites guests to bid farewell to a beloved tradition with The McKittrick Follies: Meet Me Under the Mistletoe on Tuesday, December 10 at 7PM. This final Follies performance in the celebrated Manderley Bar promises an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer, glamour, and surprise special guests, hosted by the inimitable Kit Flowers (played by former Sleep No More cast member Ginger Kearns).



Finally, The McKittrick Hotel will be hosting three final farewell parties, titled Apparitions, inviting guests to revel with thrilling performances, live music, and dancing throughout multiple floors of the hotel on January 9, January 10 and January 11. Guests are encouraged to dress in their decadent best, with bespoke costume themes to match each night of the party.

