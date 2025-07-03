HR By Tara Kelso Comes To Hudson Guild Theater This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HR will be presented in New York City this July as part of the 2025 New York Theater Summer Festival. HR, a new play written by Tara Kelso, asks the question: who suffers for the action of the Powerful? When Claire, a young employee at Cadel Solutions, sets up a meeting with the Director of HR, Jerry, and HR Manager, Lee, in an attempt to right the wrongs of the sexual harassment she has experienced within the company, we learn where everyone's loyalties, and morals, lie.

Directed by Alysia Homminga (Unlovable, American Theater of Actors), the 70-minute drama examines the meaning of justice, regret, and the lengths to which people will go to protect their own power. Performances will be staged at the Hudson Guild Theater (441 W 26th St, New York) on July 23 at 4pm, July 25 at 6:30pm, and July 27 at 1pm.

The production features Tara Kelso (The Wolves, Henry Awards Nomination) as Claire, Chris Aubrey as Jerry, and Maeve Yore* (Law & Order: SVU) as Lee. Abby Fry (Swept Away, Arena Stage) serves as the stage manager, Wendy MacIver is the sound designer, and Kevin Cheng is the digital marketing manager. HR is an Equity Approved Showcase.

Tickets for HR are currently on sale and can be found here: https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/hr/

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

About the New York Theater Summer Festival:

The New York Theater Summer Festival provides a platform for playwrights, directors, and performers to present new and original works in front of live audiences in New York City. Its mission is to support the next generation of theatrical storytellers by providing production opportunities in professional venues.