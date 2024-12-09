HOLIDAY REGARDS: A REVUE TO CELEBRATE' AT 'WINTER RHYTHMS Adds Performance At Urban Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand Winter Rhythms have announced an added third performance of Holiday Regards: A Revue to Celebrate! part of its “2024 Winter Rhythms” series, the award-winning music festival at Urban Stages Theater (259 West 30th Street – between 7th & 8th Avenues), on Monday, December 16 at 7:00pm.

A celebration of all the holidays…Christmas, New Years, Hanukkah, Valentine's Day, Martin Luther King Day, Easter, The 4th of July, Halloween, and Thanksgiving, Holiday Regards features lyrics by Michael Colby (Charlotte Sweet , Dangerous) in collaboration with a pantheon of top New York composers - Ed Alstrom, Shelton Becton, Michele Bourman, Giuliano Ciabatta, Andrea Colby, Mary Feinsinger, Ned Paul Ginsberg, Paul Katz, Nicolas Levin, Sheldon Levin, Jeffrey Lodin, Gerald Jay Markoe, Alex Rybeck, Steven Silverstein, Jack Urbont, Seth Weinstein, and Bill Zeffiro. The cast includes Broadway and cabaret stars Celia Berk, Nikita Burshteyn, Eric Michael Gillett, Stephanie Pope Lofgren and Megan Styrna. Special guests for this added performance are Broadway's Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) and Carole Demas (Grease). Musical Director: Michael Lavine. Directed by: Sara Louise Lazarus. The Production Supervisor is Callista Jade.

As Irving Berlin created Holiday Inn to celebrate ALL favorite times of the year, it's my aspiration to create a revue with themes evoking the nostalgia, warmth, and fun of every season,” states Michael Colby. “Collaborating with some extraordinary composers and entertainers, I Hope Holiday Regards will be a wonderland of words and festive song for everyone.”

Tickets are $35 and are available here. For more information, visit www.urbanstages.org.

This event is part of Urban Stages' Winter Rhythms 2024, running from December 4 -15.

