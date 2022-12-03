HEDY! THE LIFE & INVENTIONS OF HEDY LAMARR to Return to NYC This Month

HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr, the 24x Award-Winning, Internationally Acclaimed play, returning to NYC for the first time in 4 years, will run Friday, December 9th at 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 10th at 7:00 pm, Sunday, December 11th at 5:00 pm.

Tickets are $59.50 for premium seats, $49.50 for regular seats and $39.50 for balcony seats. For tickets and information you can visit www.qiktix.com, call (212) 579-0528 or visit the box office one hour before each performance. Performances take place at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th St New York, NY 10036, between 8th and 9th Avenues.

Hedy Lamarr, glamorous siren of the silver screen, was more than 'The Most Beautiful Woman in the World'. She invented Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology that makes the world of wireless communication tick. From Austria to Hollywood, WWII, torpedoes, ecstasy, and intrigue to the very cell phone in your pocket, Hedy Lamarr is there. The show celebrates the unexpected scientific genius of Viennese-born Hollywood screen siren and inventor Hedy Lamarr. Lamarr defied expectation by inventing technology for torpedoes during WWII. Also known as Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology, her invention is used today in cell phones, WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth. The show's mission is to inspire audiences to make the world a better place, to encourage young women in science and technology, and to establish Hedy Lamarr as a role model for intelligence, ingenuity, and invention. The performance is 90 minutes followed by Q&A.

Heather Massie enchants the audience as Hedy Lamarr, along with Jimmy Stewart, Bette Davis, Louis B Mayer, and more. A 36-character solo play where the audience summons Hedy to unearth the truth behind how a glamorous Hollywood film star could create an invention which launched today's wireless technology revolution. Massie studied Astrophysics at the University of Virginia with dreams of becoming an astronaut prior to studying Theatre Arts at the Virginia Tech School of the Arts and becoming a professional Actress. In HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr Massie marries her love of art and science in the person of Hedy Lamarr. Massie premiered the show Off Broadway on Theatre Row in 2016 and has since toured the world through 12 countries garnering 24 awards and international critical acclaim. As a Fulbright Specialist Massie toured South Africa sponsored by the US State Department, World Learning, and the US Embassy South Africa. She tours the show to theatres, arts festivals, science festivals, science centers, technology conferences, museums, universities, schools, Jewish centers, STEM & STEAM events, and cultural and scientific organizations. Massie is honored to bring the show to AMT Theatre, to be seen in NYC for the first time in four years.

AMT Theater Company operates out of a beautifully renovated 99-seat theater just off Times Square. The company exists to make a difference in individuals' lives by doing new works, encouraging new writers and directors, presenting children's productions, encouraging young people to get involved in the arts, producing cabaret, working with international artists and ultimately moving shows to Broadway. For more information about getting involved or to rent the theater contact operations@amttheater.org

Tickets are available here. For $20 tickets, use code HTP20.