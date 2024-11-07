HARRISON GREENBAUM: WHAT JUST HAPPENED? Extended Through December 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, comedian and magician Harrison Greenbaum has announced the third extension of his hit comedy and magic show, Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened?, through December 2024.

The show, originally scheduled to conclude this fall, will now run through the end of the year, giving fans additional opportunities to witness this hilarious and astonishing show live.

As a highlight of this extension, Greenbaum will present a special performance on November 9, 2024, as part of the prestigious New York Comedy Festival. This exclusive event offers attendees a chance to experience What Just Happened? in a new light, as Greenbaum plans to continue bringing even more surprises to the stage in celebration of the festival.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to be able to continue sharing my show with New York audiences and to have the opportunity to perform as part of the New York Comedy Festival," said Greenbaum. "The energy and enthusiasm for this show have been overwhelming, and I can't wait to bring even more magic and laughs to the stage through December!"

Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened? is an adults-only experience, blending comedy, magic, and Greenbaum's unique improvisational skills. Each performance is distinct, with audience interaction playing a central role in creating a memorable night filled with unexpected twists and laughter.

Performances are scheduled for Saturdays in November (Nov. 9 at 9:30 PM and Nov. 23 at 10 PM) and Fridays at 9:30 PM in December (Dec. 6 and 20) at Asylum NYC (123 E. 24th St.). Tickets can be purchased at https://asylumnyc.com/Harrison-greenbaum.

About the Show

Putting a well-earned spotlight on comedian and magician Harrison Greenbaum, who has been featured on America''s Got Talent, Conan, Comedy Central, Disney+, and more, Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened? is a unique comedy+magic show that deftly combines Harrison's "smart, witty, and lightning quick punchlines" (Scene Tracker) with original and irreverent magic, demonstrating why David Copperfield described Harrison as "the funniest comedian or magician I've ever seen."

Join Harrison as he takes audiences on a "gut-busting, jaw-dropping theatrical rollercoaster ride" (amNewYork). As Penn Jillette, of the legendary magic duo, Penn & Teller, put it: "We loved it... Harrison has everything you could possibly want to please Penn & Teller: really good comedy, really good magic, and blasphemy." Or as Larry Wilmore, executive producer of Black-ish and creator of The Bernie Mac Show, put it: "Harrison has mastered being very funny in comedy and very f***ing awesome in magic."

Catch Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened? LIVE at Asylum NYC on select Fridays and Saturdays in November and December. For tickets and more, visit the venue's website, https://asylumnyc.com/harrison-greenbaum.(Note: Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened? is intended for ages 18 and up.) Asylum NYC is located at 123 W 24 St., NY, NY 10010. For more information on the show, visit https://WhatJustHappenedShow.com.

