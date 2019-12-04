Gregg Edelman and Eric William Morris to Join Company of THE PERPLEXED

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) are pleased to announce the full company for the world premiere of The Perplexed, written by Tony Award winner Richard Greenberg (Take Me Out, The Assembled Parties) and directed by MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow (The Cake, The Assembled Parties, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife).

Gregg Edelman (City Of Angels, Into the Woods) and Eric William Morris (King Kong, Coram Boy) join previously announced cast members Patrick Breen (The New Englanders, The Normal Heart), Margaret Colin (The Columnist, Carousel), Tess Frazer ("Godless," Mary Page Marlowe), Anna Itty (His Man, Learning to Drive), Ilana Levine (My Name is Asher Lev, Wrong Mountain), Zane Pais (Margo at The Wedding, "Room 104"), JD Taylor (Georgia Mertching Is Dead, "Law & Order: SVU"), and Frank Wood (The Great Society, "Flight of the Concords").

The Perplexed will begin previews Tuesday, February 11 prior to a Tuesday, March 3 opening night at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

Two families, whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades, gather in the massive library of a Fifth Avenue apartment to celebrate the nuptials of their children. Nothing goes smoothly and as the big moment approaches, the burning question is: can everyone put aside long-smoldering jealousies and deep-seated grudges and just get through the ceremony? The Perplexed, a bitingly witty new play, reunites Tony winner Richard Greenberg with MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow.

The creative team for The Perplexed includes Santo Loquasto (scenic design), Rita Ryack (costume design), Kenneth Posner (lighting design), and Fitz Patton (sound design).

As previously announced, MTC's 2019-2020 productions include the American premiere of The Height of the Storm, written by Tony Award nominee Florian Zeller (The Father), translated by Tony Award winner Christopher Hampton (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and directed by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night), starring Olivier and Tony Award winner Jonathan Pryce (Miss Saigon) and Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins (Doubt, The Retreat From Moscow); the American premiere of My Name is Lucy Barton, written by Elizabeth Strout (Olive Kitteridge), adapted by Rona Munro (The James Trilogy), and directed by Richard Eyre (The Crucible), starring Laura Linney (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes); and the Broadway premiere How I Learned to Drive, written by Paula Vogel (Indecent), directed by Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg), starring Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway; the world premiere of Bella Bella, written and performed by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Casa Valentina) and directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced); the world premiere of The Perplexed, written by Tony Award winner Richard Greenberg (Take Me Out) and directed by MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow (The Cake); and the co-world premiere of Poor Yella Rednecks by Qui Nguyen (Vietgone) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone) at New York City Center - Stage I; and the world premiere of The New Englanders by Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God) and directed by Saheem Ali (Sugar in Our Wounds), and the world premiere of The Best We Could (a family tragedy), written by Emily Feldman (We've Come To Believe) and directed by Daniel Aukin (Fool For Love) at New York City Center - Stage II.

