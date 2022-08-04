Grace Aki's TO FREE A MOCKINGBIRD to Stream as Part of the SheNYC Festival of New Plays

After running at The Connelly Theater, Grace Aki's To Free a Mockingbird will stream Tuesday, Aug 9 at 8:00 pm - Tuesday, Aug 16 at 11:59 pm EDT. Filmed LIVE at The Connelly Theater as part of the SheNYC Theater Festival! Streaming tickets are available here.

To Free a Mockingbird is a play combining storytelling and stand-up. We follow Grace's family's journey across the sea and through the south with family secrets and lessons on how our stories get told. To Free A Mockingbird is a vulnerable and daring piece, filled with effortless humor and honesty. This is her story and maybe yours as well. After all, generational trauma is...funny.

The show's creation began in study with Seth Barrish at The Barrow Group with direction by Katherine Robards. After being selected and nurtured through 2021's SheATL festival, Grace is bringing her show to New York. SheNYC is the city's premier festival showcasing the new, original works of women and nonbinary writers, composers, & directors.

MORE ABOUT Grace Aki:

From Japanese and American Southern roots, Grace Aki has a lot of stories to tell. Grace is the actor and playwright of "to free a mockingbird." In addition to her solo work, she is a comedian and multihyphenate artist based in New York City. Her critically acclaimed storytelling podcast, "Tell Me on a Sunday" features guests from Broadway and beyond. Grace is a regular Broadway News correspondent for Broadway Radio and social strategist for the Grammy Award Winning Record Label Broadway Records. Follow her on all social media platforms @itsgraceaki

MORE ABOUT SHENYC ARTS: SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing plays, musicals, and adaptations by writers of marginalized genders, to prove that these works are meaningful, necessary, and commercially viable. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta annually, as well as CreateHER, a semester-long program for high school students interested in careers as playwrights and producers. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, including The Broadway Women's Alliance, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people. Learn more at www.SheNYCArts.org.

TikTok/Twitter/Instagram: @itsgraceaki