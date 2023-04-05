Gingold Theatrical Group Presents SHAKESPEARE SONNET SOIREE This Month

Gingold Theatrical Group announced that the company will present Shakespeare Sonnet Soirée, a virtual event that will stream live on Sunday April 23, 2023, at 6pm ET, in honor of Shakespeare's 459th birthday. Shakespeare Sonnet Soirée is open to the public and will be available to watch live on GTG's Facebook page.

"We're eager to celebrate as much as we can with whatever we can during these days of madness," says David Staller. "Since nobody has contributed more to the world of the theatre than William Shakespeare, we're going to make merry with some of our best pals and some folks from around the world! He wrote more than 150 magnificent sonnets and I doubt we'll get through half of them, but we'll give it our best shot. We'll also hear excerpts and quotes from plays and, spectacularly, we've some glorious folks who are setting some of them to music!"

Shakespeare Sonnet Soirée will feature Bryan Batt ("Mad Men"), Nick Cearley (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown), Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll and Hyde), Tony Award winner Tyne Daly (It Shoulda Been You), George Dvorsky ("Bros"), Ann Harada (Into the Woods), Lauren Molina (Plays for the Plague Year), Drama Desk Award nominee Kerry O'Malley ("1923"), Christine Pedi ("Into the Woods"), Laila Robins ("The Blacklist"), Michael McCorry Rose (A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder), Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), Thom Sesma (A Man of No Importance), Steven Skybell (Fiddler on the Roof), Tony Award winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Renée Taylor ("The Nanny"), Tony Award nominee Mary Testa (Guys and Dolls), and surprise guests.

The event will also offer a virtual open mic to those participating via Zoom, where they will be able to share their own performances of anything actually written by The Bard. The evening will be hosted by Gingold's Artistic Director David Staller and Managing Producer Greg Santos.

Participants can register for the Shakespeare Sonnet Soirée by visiting Click Here. Zoom participation is limited and those interested in performing must register by Thursday April 20.

Gingold Theatrical Group is looking forward to presenting Misalliance by George Bernard Shaw, which will kick off their 18th season of Project Shaw. Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of play readings that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism. Shaw's Misalliance will be presented at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th Street) on Monday April 10, 2023, at 7PM.

In fall 2022, GTG returned to in-person performance with the acclaimed revival of Bernard Shaw's Candida, directed by David Staller and starring R.J. Foster (Fat Ham), Peter Romano (First Down), David Ryan Smith (Epiphany), Avanthika Srinivasan (Queen), Avery Whitted (Against the Hillside), and Amber Reauchean Williams (Behind the Sheet). This production was filmed and will be streamed online later this summer to celebrate George Bernard Shaw's 167th birthday!