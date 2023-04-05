Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gingold Theatrical Group Presents SHAKESPEARE SONNET SOIREE This Month

The event will stream live on Sunday April 23, 2023, at 6pm ET

Apr. 05, 2023  

Gingold Theatrical Group Presents SHAKESPEARE SONNET SOIREE This Month

Gingold Theatrical Group announced that the company will present Shakespeare Sonnet Soirée, a virtual event that will stream live on Sunday April 23, 2023, at 6pm ET, in honor of Shakespeare's 459th birthday. Shakespeare Sonnet Soirée is open to the public and will be available to watch live on GTG's Facebook page.

"We're eager to celebrate as much as we can with whatever we can during these days of madness," says David Staller. "Since nobody has contributed more to the world of the theatre than William Shakespeare, we're going to make merry with some of our best pals and some folks from around the world! He wrote more than 150 magnificent sonnets and I doubt we'll get through half of them, but we'll give it our best shot. We'll also hear excerpts and quotes from plays and, spectacularly, we've some glorious folks who are setting some of them to music!"

Shakespeare Sonnet Soirée will feature Bryan Batt ("Mad Men"), Nick Cearley (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown), Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll and Hyde), Tony Award winner Tyne Daly (It Shoulda Been You), George Dvorsky ("Bros"), Ann Harada (Into the Woods), Lauren Molina (Plays for the Plague Year), Drama Desk Award nominee Kerry O'Malley ("1923"), Christine Pedi ("Into the Woods"), Laila Robins ("The Blacklist"), Michael McCorry Rose (A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder), Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), Thom Sesma (A Man of No Importance), Steven Skybell (Fiddler on the Roof), Tony Award winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Renée Taylor ("The Nanny"), Tony Award nominee Mary Testa (Guys and Dolls), and surprise guests.

The event will also offer a virtual open mic to those participating via Zoom, where they will be able to share their own performances of anything actually written by The Bard. The evening will be hosted by Gingold's Artistic Director David Staller and Managing Producer Greg Santos.

Participants can register for the Shakespeare Sonnet Soirée by visiting Click Here. Zoom participation is limited and those interested in performing must register by Thursday April 20.

Gingold Theatrical Group is looking forward to presenting Misalliance by George Bernard Shaw, which will kick off their 18th season of Project Shaw. Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of play readings that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism. Shaw's Misalliance will be presented at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th Street) on Monday April 10, 2023, at 7PM.

In fall 2022, GTG returned to in-person performance with the acclaimed revival of Bernard Shaw's Candida, directed by David Staller and starring R.J. Foster (Fat Ham), Peter Romano (First Down), David Ryan Smith (Epiphany), Avanthika Srinivasan (Queen), Avery Whitted (Against the Hillside), and Amber Reauchean Williams (Behind the Sheet). This production was filmed and will be streamed online later this summer to celebrate George Bernard Shaw's 167th birthday!




New Musical AT THE BARRE Will Feature Jordan Donica & Holly Gould In Concert On April Photo
New Musical AT THE BARRE Will Feature Jordan Donica & Holly Gould In Concert On April 23
Members of the Broadway community and beyond will take part in a concert of select songs from a new queer musical penned by SMJ, Natalie Myrick, & Sarah Flaim on Sunday, April 23rd.
Photos: See Martin Scorsese, Michael Mayer & More at the NYU Tisch Gala Photo
Photos: See Martin Scorsese, Michael Mayer & More at the NYU Tisch Gala
See photos from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Gala, which made its grand return at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.
Alysha Umphress, Kuhoo Verma & More To Lead 16th Season of New York Theatre Barns New Photo
Alysha Umphress, Kuhoo Verma & More To Lead 16th Season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series
The 16th season of New York Theatre Barn’s award-winning New Works Series launches on Monday, April 17th, 2023 at 7PM ET at the Robert Moss Theatre at Playwrights Horizons Downtown.
Downtown Urban Arts Festival Kicks Off Next Month Photo
Downtown Urban Arts Festival Kicks Off Next Month
The DOWNTOWN URBAN ARTS FESTIVAL will present 16 plays (nine shorts and seven one-acts.) The festival kicks off on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 when Savion Glover and Reg E. Gaines (Bring in da Noise Bring in da Funk) make a much-anticipated return to The Public Theater with the centerpiece production If Trane Wuz Here. 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Martin Scorsese, Michael Mayer & More at the NYU Tisch GalaPhotos: See Martin Scorsese, Michael Mayer & More at the NYU Tisch Gala
April 4, 2023

See photos from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Gala, which made its grand return at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.
Alysha Umphress, Kuhoo Verma & More To Lead 16th Season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works SeriesAlysha Umphress, Kuhoo Verma & More To Lead 16th Season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series
April 4, 2023

The 16th season of New York Theatre Barn’s award-winning New Works Series launches on Monday, April 17th, 2023 at 7PM ET at the Robert Moss Theatre at Playwrights Horizons Downtown.
Downtown Urban Arts Festival Kicks Off Next MonthDowntown Urban Arts Festival Kicks Off Next Month
April 4, 2023

The DOWNTOWN URBAN ARTS FESTIVAL will present 16 plays (nine shorts and seven one-acts.) The festival kicks off on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 when Savion Glover and Reg E. Gaines (Bring in da Noise Bring in da Funk) make a much-anticipated return to The Public Theater with the centerpiece production If Trane Wuz Here. 
QUAIL TALES Joins The Players Theatre For Comedy ResidencyQUAIL TALES Joins The Players Theatre For Comedy Residency
April 3, 2023

Quail Tales is an absurd and magical comedy extravaganza for the digital age! Created by Christine Stoddard, the show is now residence at The Players Theatre in Manhattan, with dates scheduled throughout the rest of 2023. The next show will take place on April 21. Here's the cast:
Playwrights Horizons and MCC Theater To Present the World Premiere Of John J. Caswell, Jr.'s WET BRAINPlaywrights Horizons and MCC Theater To Present the World Premiere Of John J. Caswell, Jr.'s WET BRAIN
April 3, 2023

Playwrights Horizons and MCC Theater will present the world premiere of John J. Caswell, Jr.'s Wet Brain, directed by Dustin Wills. A terrifyingly inventive look at addiction's ability to transform one's existence and relationships, Wet Brain offers an American family drama that is not only freed from realism, but also, perhaps unmoored from Earth itself.
share