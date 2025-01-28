Gingold Theatrical Group Announces 20th Season Of PROJECT SHAW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gingold Theatrical Group has announced the 20th season of Project Shaw. Marking a triumphant return to its original home, Project Shaw will be hosted at The Players Club (16 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003), beginning Monday March 17, 2025, at 7PM. Additional events are scheduled for April 14, May 12, and June 23, 2025.

Under the direction of GTG's Artistic Director David Staller, this year's season opens with Shaw's inflammatory play, The Doctor's Dilemma on March 17, followed by Noël Coward's hysterically comedic Hay Fever on April 14 and Shaw's infamous Saint Joan on May 12. The series will conclude with Oscar Wilde's most popular comedy of manners, The Importance of Being Earnest, celebrating New York Pride Week on June 23.

“All of us at Gingold are very much looking forward to returning to the home of our birth, New York's most legendary club, The Players!” said Artistic Director David Staller. “For those not familiar with the Gilded Age mansion on Gramercy Park South, it's the perfect place to congregate and share the heritage of New York's theatrical history. We created Gingold's Project Shaw series at this location, and we're delighted to be celebrating our 20th Anniversary at this spectacularly unique mecca of the arts.”

Full casting for Project Shaw events will be announced at a later date. Tickets are on sale now at gingoldgroup.org.

