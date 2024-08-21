George Salazar, Gillian Jacobs & More to Star in THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: LOS ANGELES in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles will return for a second time this year, following a sold out evening in March. The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles will take place on Monday September 23, 2024 at 7pm at The Hudson Theaters, featuring distinguished artists from the Los Angeles entertainment community coming together for one night only to create, rehearse, and perform six new plays.

“We couldn't be more grateful for the warmth LA audiences have shown us this year,” said Serena Berman, a producer with The 24 Hour Plays. “There's no replacement for live theater, and it's such a gift to be able to bring so many iconic artists together for an epic, one-night-only experience.”

Actors for the September event will include Wade Allain-Marcus (“Insecure”), Tessa Ferrer (“Grey's Anatomy”), Beth Grant (“The Mindy Project”), Gillian Jacobs (“Community”), Virginia Kull (“Big Little Lies”), Zoe Lister-Jones (“Life in Pieces”), Natasha Leggero (“Another Period”), Kathryn Newton (Lisa Frankenstein), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Rich Sommer (“Mad Men”), Benjamin Earl Turner (“Blindspotting”), Milana Vayntrub (“This is Us”), David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer), and Constance Zimmer (“UnREAL”).

Writers will include Kevin Armento (Sometimes I Think About Dying) and Bekah Brunstetter (“This is Us”) and directors will include Jaki Bradley (The One), Ryan Bergmann (Psycho Beach Party), Rob Greenberg (“How I Met Your Mother”), and Casey Stangl (Brushstroke).

Additional artists will be announced soon.

Actors, writers, directors and production staff gather on the evening before for a fast-paced meet-and-greet which serves as the creative fuel for the next 24 hours. Overnight, the writers create six new plays, and in the morning, the actors and directors return, along with production staff, to begin a rapid-fire rehearsal and tech process that leads right up until the curtain rises on The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles at 7pm on September 23.

Tickets begin at $50 and are available at 24hourplays.org/los-angeles.

