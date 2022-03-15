Garden Of Dreams Foundation Announces The Return Of The Annual Talent Show To The Great Stage At Radio City Music Hall

The Garden of Dreams Foundation has announced the return of the annual Garden of Dreams Talent Show following a two-year hiatus. The 2022 event will mark the 14th iteration of the Talent Show, which was cancelled in 2020 and did not take place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 100 young people from the tri-state area, all facing unimaginable obstacles, will take the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall to showcase a variety of talents on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The Garden of Dreams Talent Show is free and open to the public, but tickets must be reserved at gardenofdreamsfdtn.org/talentshow2022.



"Garden of Dreams is an incredibly special organization that provides lasting support to the families and communities in the tri-state area that need it most, including uplifting and aiding our partners in need throughout the pandemic," said Rich Constable, executive vice president, global head of government affairs and social impact, Madison Square Garden Entertainment. "The Talent Show is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and a perfect example of the unique ways the Foundation has supported hundreds of thousands of young people in our area."



"As creative director of the Talent Show, and a Garden of Dreams Foundation board member, I am thrilled that these exceptional kids will finally get the chance to bring their talents to Radio City Music Hall," said Darryl DMC McDaniels of RUN DMC. "April 13 will be a night to remember, filled with joy, laughter, tears, and hope in the resiliency and spirit of the next generation - you won't want to miss it!"



The 2022 Garden of Dreams Talent show, "Beyond a Dream," will feature vocal performances of both original and beloved songs from pop to Broadway, dance numbers, instrumental performances, comedic monologues, rappers and more. The 24 acts are made up of young people from 19 of the Foundation's 30 partner organizations, including Make-a-Wish, New York Presbyterian Medical Center, Department of Homeless Services, Children's Aid and more.



The Talent Show returns to Radio City Music Hall for the first time since 2019 with performers who were slated to perform in 2020 and new performers who joined the lineup following this year's auditions. While the show did not take place in 2020 and 2021, the spirit of the show was kept alive through virtual performances and artist workshops, bringing joy to Garden of Dreams performers during a time when it was needed most.



In partnership with MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports, the Garden of Dreams Foundation, a non-profit charity, provides young people in our communities with life-changing access to educational and skills opportunities, mentoring programs and memorable experiences that enhance their lives, help shape their futures and create lasting joy. The Foundation focuses on young people facing illness or financial challenges, as well as children of uniformed personnel who have been lost or injured while serving our communities. Since its inception in 2006, the Garden of Dreams Foundation has impacted more than 400,000 young people and their families.



Over the past two years, the Garden of Dreams Foundation has focused on both engaging its young people and their families through virtual programming, and providing tangible support to the families and communities it works with - many of whom were among the most severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the spring of 2020, Garden of Dreams launched the $1 million COVID Relief Grant program, redirecting the remainder of its 2020 grant allocation to provide dedicated relief funding to 26 tri-state area partner organizations to help support vulnerable young people and their families. In addition to the grant program, the Garden of Dreams Foundation, with the support of MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports, has helped in the fight against food insecurity by distributing over 50,000 meals to families in need during the pandemic.