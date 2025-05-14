GREEN: THE MUSICAL to be Presented At CreateTheater's 4th Annual New Works Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We've all heard about King Arthur, Queen Guinevere and Sir Lancelot - but what about that other knight at the round table? It's finally Sir Gawain's time to shine in GREEN: THE MUSICAL, a bold and magical retelling of the medieval legend which will be premiering in New York in an industry reading at CreateTheater's 4th Annual New Works Festival.

Written by first-time musical bookwriter Kathryn Komsa Schmidt, GREEN takes the legendary tale of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight and reimagines it with music, mischief, romance, and a whole lot of heart.

"I envisioned this show years ago, but, then life happened --- marriage, career, children," says Schmidt. "I'm getting into the musical theater world now, later in life, and experiencing a reincarnation! Cate Cammarata and Jonathan Cerullo have been incredible champions. I'm thrilled, grateful, and definitely hyperventilating as I enter into this festival."

Despite the title, GREEN: THE MUSICAL has nothing to do with recycling. In this tale, Green refers to the tangled forest where Gawain faces temptation, riddles, and secrets as well as his own naiveté-and yes, a very mysterious Green Knight with a serious flair for the dramatic. It's a story about youth, courage, and finding your own code in a world full of tests and challenges.

"GREEN is packed with everything you want in a musical," says CreateTheater Artistic Director Cate Cammarata. "It's got spectacle, magic, love, knights, seduction, and even a touch of morality. And the music? It's fresh and fantastic. You'll be humming it all the way home."

Schmidt developed the piece with CreateTheater's Experts Theater Company (ETC), a program committed to nurturing emerging writers and bold new stories. Now in its fourth year, the CreateTheater New Works Festival is known for spotlighting exciting new voices in American theater. GREEN: THE MUSICAL continues that tradition with its clever twist on a classic tale and an infectious spirit of fun and fantasy.

