GOD IS A COMEDIAN Premieres This Friday, Featuring Denise Manning, Dria Brown, Harper Miles and More

SamJam Productions will present God is A Comedian by Denise Manning. This self-produced and crowd funded Comedy Special is created by and for Black Womxn. SamJam productions is a Black owned production company started and created by Denise Manning with a mission statement of producing work for and by Black womxn.

"It's the end of the world...only laughs can say us!"

Information about the Live- Streamed event:

This event will feature the bomb ass work of your favorite @halfpintlegend Denise Manning (Daddy, What To Send Up When It Goes Down), hosted by two literal Queens Dria Brown (Broadway Advocacy Coalition) and Harper Miles (Caroline, or Change) , featuring a exclusive tutorial of the signature GIAC cocktail led by our DP extraordinaire Iman Ward with the yummiest communion *cough movie snacks* made by Janelle McDermoth. The night will finish with with a live talk-back with the creator and star of God is A Comedian and the lit-est after-party this side of heaven curated by a dope DJ ....This is the part where you turn to your neighbors (digitally cause ew, germs) and scream BLACK GIRL MAGIC!!!

God is A Comedian is written, produced and starring Denise Manning who was recently seen in the Off-Broadway productions What to Send Up When It Goes Down, and Daddy. Denise is a respected Comic who has performed in comedy clubs all over NYC and Chicago while also opening for Tim Meadows. Denise also has a strong social media presence and is represented by BretAdams Agency. The Director is Zhailon Levingston, who currently serves as the Resident Director for Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. The production team also features the work of Iman Ward (Director of photography and Production Design), Maddison Whitfield (Sound Mixer ,Editor and Sound editor) Dria Brown (Associate Producer), Twi McCallum (Supervising Sound Editor/Post-Mixer) and Marika Litz (colorist).

God Is A Comedian is a comedy special in the form of self- liberation. Watch Manning re-discover radical self-acceptance in the way of unapologetic laughter, while conquering the dreaded questions of 2020; what happens when you have a full year to yourself, your thoughts, and the end of the world as we know it? With the answers to those questions in the form of confessions, stand up, and Manning's complete vulnerability this is a comedy special unlike anything you've ever seen. What happens at the intersection of comedy, activism, and faith during the end of the world as we know it? Tune in to find out.

The Worldwide premiere of God is A Comedian will be Live streamed on April 16th 8pm est exclusively through eventbrite.

Sliding scale Tickets available on Eventbrite!