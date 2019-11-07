GIRL GONE: OR BEFORE A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN Opens Off-broadway This Month

From the writer and director of the Off-Broadway hit play Black Angels Over Tuskegee, playwright Layon Gray explores women in baseball with his latest work Girl Gone: Or Before A League Of Their Own. "Set in 1945, before there was " A League Of Their Own," a group of girls were placed together to see if such a league could work. Two weeks before this team was to make its exhibition, the coach is mysteriously found dead leaving the girls to face this big event alone. Lies, and deceit come to light as this powerful drama unveils. This suspenseful drama captures an era in American history when women were called upon to keep baseball alive as the men went off to fight in World War II.

The powerful all female cast stars Cassandra Cloutier, Sophia Shefner, Karlyn Baranowski, Bridgette Karl, Brielle Leigh, Samantha Glovin, Gabby Cocco, Joanna Pinto, Emma Glassman, Lily Dickinson, Dina Laura, and Sara Fitzpatrick. The Show will perform Off- Broadway Saturdays at 3pm November 30th - December 28th at The Actors Temple Theatre which is located in Manhattan at 339 W. 47th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues).

Tickets priced $39.50 and $59.50 (including facility fee), are available at Telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200. The play is produced written and directed by Layon Gray.





