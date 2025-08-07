GIN AND MILK by Antony Raymond to be Presented at Theater For The New City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fifteen years after its original debut at the NYC Fringe Festival, Gin & Milk will return to the stage with a new production and a fully reimagined script. Presented by the award-winning company Elsinore County in association with Theater for the New City's Dream Up Festival, this two-hander from critically acclaimed writer-director Antony Raymond takes the spotlight September 2-9 at the Johnson Theater.

Starring Christopher Heard and Julia Keesler, Gin & Milk is a bruised lullaby of a play—two strangers, one night, and the ghosts that won't stay quiet. Between half-empty glasses and half-told truths, a man and a woman try to outrun loneliness, only to find themselves tangled in memory, loss, and the strange intimacy of regret. Quiet, funny, and heartbreakingly honest, it's a late-night conversation you can't shake off.

This new workshop production revisits the play's roots while offering a completely updated script for a contemporary audience. With Raymond directing his own work, Gin & Milk continues his tradition of creating intimate, emotionally charged theater that shines a light on connection, longing, and the complexity of human relationships.

"Antony Raymond has his finger on the pulse of what's going on today," said Peter Filichia on Broadway Radio. Critics have consistently praised Raymond's work, with Theatre Is Easy calling his previous staging of Gin & Milk "riveting and highly enjoyable," noting that "Director and writer Antony Raymond creates rich, compelling characters showing authentic needs for connection."

The production marks a significant milestone for both Raymond and Elsinore County, bringing together seasoned performers and innovative staging for this intimate exploration of human connection and disconnection.

"Antony Raymond's World Premiere of Pretty Babies explodes with grit and relevance. Acting as writer and director, Raymond's drama may just be the love story of our time," noted Broadway World's Juliana Adame.