Full Cast Set for IMPACT By Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb at Actus Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York, NY - Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb's play IMPACT, directed by Rosie Corr, has been selected for a staged reading for Ego Actus Theatre Company's Women's Drama Reading Series in Manhattan on Monday, October 6 at 7:00 PM.

Set against the backdrop of an upcoming Bat Mitzvah, this comedic drama-based on a true story-unpacks the emotional layers of a family confronting a shared trauma. IMPACT is a raw, real, and unexpectedly funny exploration of how we come together as a family, when it matters most.

The play was previously produced as a one-act under the title 5 Jews in a Near Death Experience, and is inspired by Goldfarb's own family and their brush with death. It has been praised from audiences and industry alike as "elegantly haunting," "a quirky and sensitive play," and "a universal story about family, dealing with trauma, and Jewish joy."

As a five-actor dramedy, it explores healing through a contemporary Jewish lens - using theatre not only as art, but as a vehicle to foster understanding, visibility, and to combat antisemitism. Through cultural specificity, IMPACT tells a story of resilience and connection that feels universally relatable.

Now expanded into a full-length work, IMPACT is directed by Rosie Corr, and the cast features Ben Cherry,* Michelle Mallardi,* Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb,* Andrew Shapiro, and Sophie Knapp.*

This one-night-only staged reading is free. Reserve your spot here: https://ticketstripe.com/1of6Impact