Full Cast Set for GRIEF CAMP at Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Theater Company has revealed the cast for the world premiere of Grief Camp, written by Eliya Smith (Off-Broadway debut) and directed by Tony Award nominee Les Waters (Dana H.).



The cast of Grief Camp will feature Arjun Athalye (Disney’s “Goosebumps”), Maaike Laanstra-Corn (Homofermenters), Jack DiFalco (The Ferryman), Alden Harris-McCoy (Dear Evan Hansen), Renée-Nicole Powell (Off-Broadway debut), Ignacio Diaz-Silverio (“Primo”), Lark White (Covenant at the Roundabout Theater Company), Danny Wolohan (The Welkin), and Amalia Yoo (No Hard Feelings).



Grief Camp begins performances on Thursday, January 9th, and will open Tuesday, January 28th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 16th.



It’s summer in Hurt, Virginia, where a lone cabin fills each year with campers. There's homecooked breakfast and an army of box fans and lots of shifting in the dark. Welcome to Grief Camp: a study of loss and adolescence.



Grief Camp will feature sets by Louisa Thompson, costumes by Oana Botez, lights by Isabella Byrd, sound by Bray Poor, special effects by Jeremy Chernick and casting by Taylor Williams, CSA. Caroline Englander will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

