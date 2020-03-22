Folksbiene LIVE! Announces This Week's Performance Lineup

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Folksbiene) continues to bring the stage to global audiences the week of March 22 with Folksbiene LIVE!, an online celebration of Yiddish culture featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, workshops, and other events.

The Tony Award-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning Folksbiene-headquartered at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in Battery Park City-is the longest consecutively producing theatre in the U.S. and the world's oldest continuously operating Yiddish theatre company, and will host five days of streaming presentations:

· Monday, March 23 (2:00 PM) - Fiddler on The Roof in Yiddish's Stephanie Lynn Mason and Drew Seigla present Love Duets Lunchtime Concert, followed by a Q&A with online audience members.

· Tuesday, March 24 (7:00 PM) - The Sorceress' Dylan Seders Hoffman presents Lider un Mayses far Zise Khaloymes - Stories and Songs for Sweet Dreams: An Event for the Whole Family"

· Wednesday, March 25 (1:00 PM) - The Making of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish with Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner

· Thursday, March 26 (7:00 PM) - Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert Encore: Special Requests & Yiddish Comedy Treasures

· Friday, March 27 (2:00 PM) - Rabbi Avram Mlotek presents "Spiritual Resistance During the Coronavirus

Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Folksbiene launched the streaming series with its Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert on March 17.

The series appears on Folksbiene's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/folksbiene/ and at www.NYTF.org/live and previous presentations can be seen on Folksbiene's YouTube page here.

Folksbiene will announce the dates and times of additional presentations - involving notable Yiddish celebrities and performers such as the cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish-in the coming days.

Fans should visit Folksbiene's website and follow the theatre on Twitter and Instagram at @folksbiene for additional content and messages. They can also sign up at www.nytf.org for Folksbiene LIVE! e-news alerts about upcoming presentations.

Folksbiene's Presentation of The Tenth Man Begins Previews on May 17.

Later this spring, NYTF will present The Tenth Man, the Tony-nominated play by Paddy Chayefsky (the three-time Academy Award-winning author of Network, Marty, and The Hospital) in a newly commissioned Yiddish translation, directed by Tony Award-nominated director Eleanor Reissa.

NYTF continues to monitor the virus' impact on New York, but currently, The Tenth Man is set to be performed in previews from May 17 to 21 (matinee) and performances from May 21 (evening) to June 11, Off Broadway at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, Edmond J. Safra Plaza, 36 Battery Place, NYC.

The Tenth Man, which debuted on Broadway in 1959, is an American retelling of the dybbuk story as a touching human comedy in which we must question who is really possessed: the young passionate religious granddaughter of one of the elderly congregants, or the successful yet cynical Manhattan lawyer? This play captures the struggle between Jewish generations, youth and old age, cynics and believers, and scientists and mystics-with a moving and surprising outcome.

Tickets start at $39 for previews and $49 for regular season-and are available at www.NYTF.org. The Tenth Man will be performed in Yiddish, with English and Russian supertitles. Visit NYTF.org or call 866-811-4111. For group sales and membership, call 212-213-2120 Ext. 204.

The Tenth Man is part of NYTF's season of "Spiritual Resistance," which features artistic and theatrical works that explore themes of struggle against oppression. The programming provides artistic expression concurrent with the exhibition Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away. being presented at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You