Flushing Town Hall Virtual Jazz Jam Will Pay Tribute To The American Melting Pot on July 14

As Flushing Town Hall continues its gradual reopening to artists and audiences, the monthly Jazz Jam, one of its most popular virtual programs, remains exclusively online for the summer. This July, the Virtual Jazz Jam: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong returns with the theme, "A Jazz Tribute to the American Melting Pot: diverse music and musicians in celebration of our national holiday" on Wednesday, July 14 at 7:00 PM (ET).

After the pandemic shut down New York City in March 2020, the jams moved to virtual formats embracing a special theme each month-and this July continues the tradition: both novice and professional jazz artists from near and far will come together virtually to celebrate the diversity of jazz music and musicians.

Supported by the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, the monthly Jazz Jams have been led since 2016 by Astoria resident Carol Sudhalter. House band members include illustrious musicians Joe Vincent Tranchina, Scott Neumann, and Eric Lemon.

"From Latin Jazz to Miles Davis' Sketches of Spain, music from practically every culture eventually finds its way into the jazz idiom, enriching its array of colors and sounds," says Carol Sudhalter, Flushing Town Hall's Jazz Band leader. "In July we look forward to seeing how each participant contributes their own creative corner of the picture!"

Since April 2020, the Jazz Jams have remained wildly popular, presenting the second Wednesday of each month, reaching more than 7,000 virtual national and international viewers. The jams have become a haven for jazz lovers from around the world with musicians joining from across the U.S. and from as far away as Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Ireland, Slovenia, Trinidad, and Japan.

Musicians interested in participating on July 14 should email education@flushingtownhall.org with the suggested three- to four-minute tune they intend to play in line with this month's theme. The performance can be live or a pre-recorded audio or video (but not a professional, edited recording such as a CD or YouTube video).

Musicians who performed in 2020 are now welcome to return. Each month, up to five returning musicians and up to 15 new musicians can participate. Selection is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone is invited to listen and can simply tune in to Flushing Town Hall's Facebook page or Zoom on Wednesday, July 14 at 7:00 PM (ET) to join the live event for free, without registration.



Flushing Town Hall recently launched its new membership program, Flushing Town Hall's Circle of Friends, with memberships starting at gifts of $50 or more. With the loss of nearly all earned income, Flushing Town Hall is in dire need of support and is currently raising funds under its Lemon-AID the Arts Campaign. Donations in any amount are appreciated to support the artists and the nonprofit cultural organization as they continue to provide programming and entertainment across New York and the world.

Flushing Town Hall's facilities are temporarily closed to the public in accordance with COVID-19 safety regulations. Current programs are being presented virtually.