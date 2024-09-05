Finalists Revealed For Origins Theatre Festival Presented By Proscaenium Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Proscaenium Theatre Company has revealed the four finalists that will present their work at Origins Theatre Festival.

After more than 150 submissions from playwrights around the nation and different parts of the world, Proscaenium Theatre Company has announced the four finalists that will present their work at Origins Theatre Festival. A festival dedicated to celebrating emerging artists from the BIPOC community innovating in the arts and creating community through their work. The festival will take place on October 12th and 13th at The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater.

Andrés Gallardo Bustillo, Co-Artistic Director of the company said, "Origins Theatre Festival is a weekend-long celebration of theatre-makers from the BIPOC Community who focus their work on building community and bringing the stories of these communities center stage." He continued, "...We were overwhelmed by the amount of amazing artists that submitted their work to the festival. We wish we could give a space to each and every one of these artists. The fact that so many artists shared their work with us proves that these spaces are necessary and as producers and artists with a platform, we have to keep making space for everyone to come join us the table."

The four playwrights and plays that will be presented through the festival are: SKIN by Anamaria Guerzon (she/they), Sober Play by Nattalyee Randall (she/her), CRAYON SUN by Tlaloc Rivas (he/el) and Inseparable: The Vignettes by Amari Mae Shakir (she/they). The eight playwrights that were chosen as semifinalists were: Marissa Castanon-Hernandez (she/her), Rebs Chan (they/them), Pablo Concha (he/him), JC Grant (he/him), alfonzo solomon kahlil (he/they), Yekta Khaghani (she/her), Jessica Lizette Peña Torres (she/ella) and Petrona Xemi Tapepechul (she/her).

Jacquie Bird, Co-Artistic Director said, "We are so excited and honored to be entrusted to showcase these works. Giving artists a platform to express the things we all feel--love, hope, fear, joy, anxiety, etc. is akin to putting a giant mirror up for all to see. Sometimes we want to look away but creating opportunities and platforms for these voices to be heard is not a luxury but a must for our society, for our world." while Michael Hajek, Co-Artistic Director said "This festival is the start of a new theater moving forward politically, emotionally, and culturally. We are proud to present these artists in a safe environment, while encouraging audiences to join us for this innovative undertaking!"

Origins Theatre Festival will be presented at the Off-Broadway house, The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, on West 47th Street on October 12th and 13th, 2024. For more information, questions and inquiries email origins@proscaenium.com or go to proscenium.com/origins.

Proscaenium Theatre Company is a non profit organization, we seek to create an artistic home where artists and allies can gather to celebrate life, empower as one, and navigate our humanity. We strive to be courageous and passionate storytellers who tell culturally relevant and provocative stories. We yearn to spark imagination, activate the heart, disrupt the senses and adventure into crossing the boundaries of the mind.

