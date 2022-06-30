Family Show DON QUIXOTE TAKES NEW YORK to be Presented at La MaMa in July

The acclaimed puppet dance theatre company Loco7 will perform their work when La MaMa (66 E. 4 St.) presents the family show DON QUIXOTE TAKES NEW YORK, as part of the La MaMa Kids series with performances July 9 and 10.

Comprised of performers from the U.S./Caribbean and South/Central America, Loco7 Dance Puppet Theatre is a long time resident company at La MaMa. This work is inspired from the novel The Ingenious Nobleman Sir Quixote of La Mancha by Miguel de Cervantes. Loco7 reimagines this classic text, with puppets, dance and music to show the audience that no dream is too impossible to obtain and that with hope and heart you can conquer fear.

The piece focuses on the plight of Quixote - either succumb to the bitterness of despair or let loose the wings of the imagination. Don Quixote Takes New York will be an intuitive voyage that transports the audience through Quixote's emotions as he travels the City, seeing a new unexplored world. Don Quixote and his friend Sancho Panza travel the five boroughs of New York City on a quest to save the world from evil forces and protect Lady Liberty from the Orange Knight. The audience follows Don Quixote as he explores New York City in his quest for love, honor, liberty and justice for all.

Conceived by Loco7's founder Federico Restrepo and Denise Greber, DON QUIXOTE TAKES NEW YORK is suitable for all ages 4 and up.

Inspired from the novel The Ingenious Nobleman Sir Quixote of La Mancha

by Miguel de Cervantes

Adapted from the novel by Ivan Cardozo & Beatriz Caballero

Re-imagined & Co-Directed by Federico Restrepo & Denise Greber

Choreographed & Designed by Federico Restrepo

Sound Design & Music by Hao Bai

Costume Design by Becky Hubbert

Featuring:

Federico Restrepo, with Jorge Ariel Blanco Muñoz, Zulivet Díaz, Chris Ignacio, Kiku Sakai, and Ursula Tinoco

Scheduled July 9 and 10, DON QUIXOTE TAKES NEW YORK performs Saturdaysat 2pm and Sunday at Noon, in The Downstairs Theatre at La MaMa, 66 East 4th Street, basement level.

Tickets are $10 for both Adults and Children and can be purchased at www.lamama.org or by calling OvationTix at 646-430-5374.

BIOS



LOCO7 productions utilize original rhythmic music, live musicians, dancers, body puppets and larger-than-life marionettes. Restrepo's intense love and passion for the history of the Americas and his journeys in New York have been a constant source for all his work. Loco7 has premiered sixteen original pieces in New York City, with subsequent tours throughout the world. Most recently Loco7 premiered Lunch with Sonia (2021), Don Quixote Takes New York (2018), Undefined Fraction (2015), Seucy and Boto (2014-2016), Plunge (2013), Free Falling (2013), Urban Odyssey (2012), In Retrospect (2010), Room To Panic (2008), Open Door (2006), Bokan The Bad Hearted (2004), 9 Windows (2002), Colores (1998), Aguirre, the Spiral of the Warrior (1996), Cosecha (1990), Loco7 (1989) and two other Gotham fantasies: Locombia (1986), Carrera (1988). In addition Loco7 premiered in Bogotá, Colombia, Piratas de Papel (1994) and Mobile Urbano (1986).

FEDERICO RESTREPO (Co-Creator/Director/Choreographer/Puppet Design) was born in Bogotá, Colombia and founded his company, Loco7, at La MaMa in 1986 to expand the use of puppetry in dance theatre. With Loco7 he has created over sixteen original productions, acting as creator, director and designer. As a performer Restrepo appeared at La MaMa as a member of the Great Jones Repertory Company in Ellen Stewart's The Raven, Asclepius, Herakles Via Phaedra, Perseus, Antigone, Mythos Oedipus, Dionysus Fillus Dei, Monk and The Hangman's Daughter, Seven Against Thebes and Draupai. He is a resident choreographer, director, puppet designer, and performer of La MaMa. In addition he has designed lights for productions in New York City as well as abroad.

DENISE GREBER (Co-Creator/Director) has been the managing director and collaborator on all Loco7 productions since 2001. She has performed in Loco7 shows: Undefined Fraction, Urban Odyssey, In Retrospect, Room To Panic, Open Door, Bokan, The Bad Hearted and 9 Windows. She is an artist in residence at La MaMa, and a member La MaMa's Great Jones Repertory Company, performing in Ellen Stewart's Asclepius, Herakles Via Phaedra, Perseus, Antigone, Mythos Oedipus, Dionysus Fillus Dei, Seven Against Thebes, Diana di Cantelmo and Andrei Serban/Elizabeth Swados' Fragments of a Greek Trilogy. She is the Director and Curator of La MaMa Puppet Series.