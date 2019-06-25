FRANKENSTEIN Musical At St. Luke's Theatre Extends and Moves To Tuesdays

Off-Broadway Producers John Lant and Tamra Pica, in association with Write Act Repertory, are pleased to announce another extension, into its 3rd year, of their world premiere FRANKENSTEIN, a new romantic musical based on Mary Shelley's novel, with book, music and lyrics by Eric B. Sirota and directed by Clint Hromsco. The production opened October 2, 2017, and now plays on a new day of the week, Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m., beginning July 2, 2019.

Performances at St. Luke's Theatre located at 308 West 46th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues). Tickets cost between $29.00 and $99.00 (front row seating) and can be purchased online through Telecharge at https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/Frankenstein-a-new-musical or by calling (212) 239-6200. For more information, please visit stlukestheatre.com. If you would like to request a group of 10+, please contact info@writeactrep.org.

Published in 1818, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein has recently celebrated its bicentennial and this musical honors its source material as a contemporary work of musical theatre. Having lost his mother at a young age, Victor Frankenstein seeks to end human mortality and arrogantly enters territory beyond his control. While he enjoys unconditional love from Elizabeth, Victor grants none to his creation. For more info, please visit TheFrankensteinMusical.com

Featured in the cast are Joshua Jacobson, Marc Christopher, Lauren Hugh, Daniel Robert Burns, Stephanie Lourenco Viegas, Michael A. Green, Tricia Zuskind, Carly Ameling, Lauren Coccaro and Dylan Bivings

Directed and choreographed Clint Hromsco, with music direction by Kent Kim, lighting design by Maarten Cornelis, set design by Matthew Imhoff, sound design by Liz Howell, costume design by Jennifer Anderson, and produced by John Lant. Casting by Tamra Pica Casting. 2nd Keyboard - Boram Han.





