FRANKENSTEIN Movie Based on Off-Broadway Musical to Screen at Art House in Jersey City

Eric B. Sirota’s Frankenstein, the movie musical adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel, based on Sirota’s long-running Off-Broadway musical, will be screened by Art House in Jersey City on Sunday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Sirota's musical ran for three years, until COVID-19 hit, then was re-conceived for screen. This filmed version is directed by Joe LoBianco, and has won multiple awards at film festivals (including more than 35 for Best Original Score).

The 107-minute film is an independent production starring Daniel Robert Burns (Victor Frankenstein), Marc Christopher (Creature) and Grace Hwoang (Elizabeth Lavenza), along with Jay Lucas Chacon, Ren King, Tim Bacskai, Daryl Glenn, Lauren Coccaro, Julie McNamara, Isaiah Delgado and Rebecca Ponticello.

Producers include John Lant, Tamra Pica, Eric B. Sirota, Cara London, Joe LoBianco, Tom DiOrio and Maarten Cornelis, with Write Act Repertory, Tin Mirror Productions, Gatehouse Entertainment and Day of Wrath Musical Development.

Studio recordings and post-production took place at Tin Mirror Studios in Kings Park, NY. Orchestrations were by Kent Jeong-Eun Kim and Kim Jinhyoung.

The screening will be followed by a talkback with writer/composer Sirota.