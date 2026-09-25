FOREVER NOON: A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY Cast Set for Laurie Beechman Theatre
Imani Russell and Garrett Poladian lead the cast in the parody musical directed by Joy Donze with music direction by Will Buck.
After a pair of sold-out presentations earlier this year, Forever Noon: A Twilight Musical Parody will return to the Laurie Beechman Theatre in Manhattan for two nights only: Thursday, October 22 at 9:30 PM and Tuesday, October 27 at 7:00 PM.
The performances will star Imani Russell (How to Dance in Ohio, Trophy Boys) as Bella Swan and Garrett Poladian (Titanique, Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie) as Edward Cullen. Also joining the coven are Jaime Lyn Beatty (The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals, Stranger Sings!), Alise Morales (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Our Cartoon President), Marcia Belsky (Audible's Underdogs: A Musical, 100 Tampons), Scott Redmond (Oklahoma! Nat'l Tour), Matthew Bovee (Round Table), Ryan Andrews, and Meredith Brandt.
The presentations are directed by Joy Donze (The Misfortunes of a Spy and Her Mystic, Handmaid's Tale: The Musical Parody) with music direction by Will Buck.
Featuring a pop-infused original score and an irreverent book, Forever Noon sinks its teeth into Twilight's operatic melodrama, Mormon-coded mythology, and inescapable cultural afterlife. It asks important questions like 'What if Bella was gay?' and also, 'Wait, wasn't she kind of gay the whole time?' Equal parts love letter and exorcism, the show offers catharsis for devoted fans, gleeful critique for skeptics, and a deliciously silly ride for newcomers.
Forever Noon was created by NYC-based writers Fernanda Douglas (Handmaid's Tale: The Musical Parody, In Between), Lisa Mongillo (Reductress, The Radium Girls), and Danielle Smith (Jester Magazine). The show has been developed in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop and in Saranac Lake, NY with support from Pendragon Theater.
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