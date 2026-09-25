FOREVER NOON: A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY Cast Set for Laurie Beechman Theatre

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

After a pair of sold-out presentations earlier this year, Forever Noon: A Twilight Musical Parody will return to the Laurie Beechman Theatre in Manhattan for two nights only: Thursday, October 22 at 9:30 PM and Tuesday, October 27 at 7:00 PM.

The performances will star Imani Russell (How to Dance in Ohio, Trophy Boys) as Bella Swan and Garrett Poladian (Titanique, Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie) as Edward Cullen. Also joining the coven are Jaime Lyn Beatty (The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals, Stranger Sings!), Alise Morales (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Our Cartoon President), Marcia Belsky (Audible's Underdogs: A Musical, 100 Tampons), Scott Redmond (Oklahoma! Nat'l Tour), Matthew Bovee (Round Table), Ryan Andrews, and Meredith Brandt.

The presentations are directed by Joy Donze (The Misfortunes of a Spy and Her Mystic, Handmaid's Tale: The Musical Parody) with music direction by Will Buck.

Featuring a pop-infused original score and an irreverent book, Forever Noon sinks its teeth into Twilight's operatic melodrama, Mormon-coded mythology, and inescapable cultural afterlife. It asks important questions like 'What if Bella was gay?' and also, 'Wait, wasn't she kind of gay the whole time?' Equal parts love letter and exorcism, the show offers catharsis for devoted fans, gleeful critique for skeptics, and a deliciously silly ride for newcomers.

Forever Noon was created by NYC-based writers Fernanda Douglas (Handmaid's Tale: The Musical Parody, In Between), Lisa Mongillo (Reductress, The Radium Girls), and Danielle Smith (Jester Magazine). The show has been developed in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop and in Saranac Lake, NY with support from Pendragon Theater.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 11 Hrs 47 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming