FIDDLER ON THE ROOF In Yiddish Cast To Release Video Singing 'God Bless America' In Yiddish

The cast of the award-winning, Off-Broadway show, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, along with director and Academy and Tony Award-winning actor, Joel Grey, will release a video performance of "God Bless America" sung in Yiddish on Tuesday, January 19th at 10 AM EST. The performance celebrates and honors the ideals of the United States of America and offers a prayer for peace on the eve of the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.

The video will feature Steven Skybell, the award-winning actor who played Tevye in the hit production of Fiddler in Yiddish, along with Jennifer Babiak (Golde), Rachel Zatcoff (Tsaytl), Ben Liebert (Motl), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Hodl), Drew Seigla (Perchik), Rosie Jo Neddy (Khave), Cameron Johnson (Fyedke), Raquel Nobile (Shprintze), and Samantha Hahn (Beylke).

The production also includes a special message by the show's director, Academy and Tony Award-winning actor/director, Joel Grey.

Lisa Fishman, a singer, songwriter, and actress who played Bobe Tsaytl in Fiddler, came up with the idea while researching songs written by Irving Berlin.

As Fishman explains, "Berlin, a Jewish immigrant whose family came to America in the early 1900s, released 'God Bless America' as a 'solemn prayer' and song of peace during a time of rising fascism in Europe."

Fishman continued, "As we emerge from this dark chapter of division and strife and welcome in a new Presidential administration, singing this iconic anthem in Yiddish - the author's native tongue, is a unique way for the Fiddler family to honor our incoming leaders, to celebrate the ideals and values of our country, and to pray for this beautiful and fragile - yet enduring - democracy."

The video was created in collaboration with Ben Liebert (Fiddler's Motl the Tailor), and is edited by Liebert.

"Got Bentsh Amerike" (the song's title in Yiddish) features an original vocal arrangement and piano accompaniment by Fiddler orchestra first chair clarinetist, D. Zisl Slepovitch, and showcases Lauren Jeanne Thomas on violin, who played the titular role of The Fiddler.