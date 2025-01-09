FEED THE BEAST Announced At The Public's Helen Wayne Raul Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From February 13th to the 23rd, FEED THE BEAST will be performed at The Public's Helen Wayne Raul Theatre on 621 Penn Ave, produced and presented by New Horizon Theater.

Inspired by true events, "Feed The Beast: The Tuskegee Experiment On The Negro Male" follows the journey of a young black doctor as he becomes entangled in the infamous Tuskegee syphilis experiments. As he blindly follows orders and becomes a cog in the machine, he must confront his own morals and question what is truly right or wrong. Through the lives of five unsuspecting participants, this powerful and thought-provoking play exposes the dark reality of this unethical study.

"Feed The Beast" sheds light on this grim chapter in American history and its impact on medicine. Set against the backdrop of significant American historical events such as Pearl Harbor, the creation of the Tuskegee Airmen, the march on Selma, and JFK's assassination, audiences will witness a hauntingly beautiful depiction of these men struggling with a disease they do not know they have.

Written and directed by Layon Gray, the play premiered at the International Black Theatre Festival in July 2024. The talented cast includes Thaddius Daniels, Layon Gray himself, David Roberts, Reggie Wilson, Jamar Arthur, Dontonio Davis, and Milton Lyles II.

Tickets available now at newhorizontheater@yahoo.com or (412) 431-0773.

