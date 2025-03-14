FAT CAT KILLERS Will Make New York Premiere in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fat Cat Killers by Adam Szymkowicz will make its New York City debut beginning next month.​ Directed by Andrew Block, performances will begin on April 24 and continue through May 17 at The Gene Frankel Theatre.

After getting laid off, Michael and Steve decide to kidnap the CEO of the company who got rid of them. Revenge is going corporate.

Written by Adam Szymkowicz in 2019, this pitch black comedy about sticking it to the man is more prescient than ever.

​The cast will include Christopher Lee, David Carl, and Philip Cruise.

