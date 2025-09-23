FAMILY by Celine Song to Kick Off La MaMa's ONLINE HAPPENINGS

The reading will take place on September 26th.
La Mama Experimental Theatre Club is launching Online Happenings beginning with a livestream of the drama FAMILY by Celine Song on September 26th followed by THE UNDOUBLE on October 10th, LA COMMEDIA DIVINA (The Divine Comedy) on November 23rd and FROM THE OTHER SIDE on December 14th.
Online Happenings expands La MaMa’s national and international network promoting arts access and relationship-building across the world. Tailored for online audiences, these interactive livestreams allow viewers to gather in a virtual lobby, connect with other online viewers, interact with the performance, choose camera angles, participate in talk-backs and more.
UPCOMING STREAMING EVENTS:
September 26, 2025
Time: 8:00 pm
Livestream Tickets: $15
Running Time: 75 minutes
By Celine Song
Directed by Alec Duffy
A Hoi Polloi production presented
in association with Amanda + James
October 10, 2025
Time: 8:00 pm
Livestream Tickets: $15
Running Time: 85 minutes
Ages 14+
By The Useless Room
LIVESTREAM TICKETS
November 23, 2025
Time: 8:00 pm
Tickets: This is a free LaMama event - Suggested Donation
Running Time: 80 minutes
The Divine Comedy
– From Divine Comedy to Mental Tragedy
December 14, 2025
Time: 8:00 pm
Tickets: This is a free LaMama event
Running Time: 80 minutes
Reimagining Theatre from The Balkans, Edition 1.0
They are All Gone & Things That Burn Easily
