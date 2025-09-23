FAMILY by Celine Song to Kick Off La MaMa's ONLINE HAPPENINGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La Mama Experimental Theatre Club is launching Online Happenings beginning with a livestream of the drama FAMILY by Celine Song on September 26th followed by THE UNDOUBLE on October 10th, LA COMMEDIA DIVINA (The Divine Comedy) on November 23rd and FROM THE OTHER SIDE on December 14th.

Online Happenings expands La MaMa’s national and international network promoting arts access and relationship-building across the world. Tailored for online audiences, these interactive livestreams allow viewers to gather in a virtual lobby, connect with other online viewers, interact with the performance, choose camera angles, participate in talk-backs and more.

UPCOMING STREAMING EVENTS:

FAMILY (Livestream) LIVESTREAM TICKETS

September 26, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm

Livestream Tickets: $15

Running Time: 75 minutes

By Celine Song

Directed by Alec Duffy

A Hoi Polloi production presented

in association with Amanda + James

THE UNDOUBLE (Livestream)

October 10, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm

Livestream Tickets: $15

Running Time: 85 minutes

Ages 14+

By The Useless Room

LIVESTREAM TICKETS

LA COMMEDIA DIVINA - (THE DIVINE COMEDY)

November 23, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm

Tickets: This is a free LaMama event - Suggested Donation

Running Time: 80 minutes

The Divine Comedy

– From Divine Comedy to Mental Tragedy

FROM THE OTHER SIDE (Livestream)

December 14, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm

Tickets: This is a free LaMama event

Running Time: 80 minutes

Reimagining Theatre from The Balkans, Edition 1.0

They are All Gone & Things That Burn Easily