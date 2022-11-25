Exclusive: BROADWAY SINGS MARIAH Featuring Jeannette Bayardelle, Amber Ardolino & More to be Livestreamed
The concert will feature a starry cast of 15 Broadway performers belting out the original arrangements from Mariah Carey’s first Christmas album.
Broadway Sings's December 5 holiday concert, A Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular, its first holiday show for the series, will live-stream from Sony Hall. The stream will be available for viewing until Christmas Day. The concert will feature a starry cast of 15 Broadway performers belting out the original arrangements from Mariah Carey's first Christmas album, plus a few of her recent holiday hits, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra.
Recently announced to be featured in the lineup are Tony Nominee Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl From the North Country), Amber Ardolino (Funny Girl), Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Alysha Deslorieux (Hamilton), Keri René Fuller (Six), Alexa Green (Wicked), Aisha Jackson (Paradise Square), Lindsay Joan (Kinky Boots), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, Or Change), Nya (Hamilton), Samantha Pauly (Six), Talia Robinson (Merrily We Roll Along), Alyssa Wray ("American Idol"), and NYC drag queen Castrata.
The concert will give tribute to the songs from Mariah Carey's holiday album, Merry Christmas, including "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Silent Night", and "O, Holy Night", as well as a few surprise hits throughout the night. The music will be arranged & orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Ben Moss.
The Broadway Sings Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Waitress, Wicked). Previous singers honored in the series, created in 2012, include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, and most recently Whitney Houston. On February 26, the series will honor Adele at Sony Hall with a full orchestra. More information Broadway Sings can be found on their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.
For in-person and streaming tickets to the show, visit https://www.sonyhall.com. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $40-$110, with a limited amount of tickets available for $30 at the door with a valid student ID barring the show is not sold out. All VIP ticket purchasers are guaranteed a seat. General admission seating and student tickets are first come, first served. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.
