Eunji Lim To Star In GUT(굿) ACT 2: MEMOIRS At Here Arts Center This August

Award-winning actress Eunji Lim will return to the New York stage this summer as a lead in GUT(굿) ACT 2: MEMOIRS, an autobiographical hybrid performance piece written by Soomi Kim and directed by Peter Kim. The production will run August 28–30 at HERE Arts Center in Manhattan.

Following acclaimed performances in Korea with The Reunification of the Two Koreas and Eldest Daughters, as well as her award-winning appearance in The Maids at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Lim reenters the New York theater scene with a deeply personal and culturally resonant work. GUT(굿) is the final installment of Soomi Kim’s five-part series examining mortality within Korean and Asian American lives.

Act 2: Memoirs traces a poetic journey through grief, memory, and the fraught relationship between a Korean American daughter and her immigrant father. Set between 1950s postwar Korea and contemporary America, the work asks how we can release the past when grief remains entangled with longing and unresolved love.

“It is an honor to be part of this production with beautiful AAPI artists,” said Lim. “As a Korean and AAPI artist, I was grateful to learn about the history that our grandparents and parents' generation could have gone through. My heart was deeply connected to the character who lived in a different time of Korea when I wasn’t born yet.”

The cast includes four AAPI performers, and the piece was developed through prestigious residencies at Berkeley Rep’s Ground Floor (2023), BAM (2024), and the Mercury Store (2025). The production is supported by The NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre through the New York Foundation for the Arts and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

Performances of GUT(굿) ACT 2: MEMOIRS will take place at 7 p.m. from August 28–30 at HERE Arts Center in New York City.