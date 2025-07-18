Et Alia Theater to Present BLOOD ORANGE By Abigail Duclos At A.R.T./NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Et Alia Theater will present a limited engagement of Blood Orange, a dark drama by Abigail Duclos playing at The Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre of A.R.T./New York. Performances begin on September 11 and will run to September 27.

Blood Orange, by Abigail Duclos and produced by Et Alia Theater, tells the story of Faye, a teenage girl who -- after discovering her father's body -- felt abandoned by God and her mother -- turns to a nightmarish roadkill creature for salvation.

Faye then draws her awkward friend, Eden, into a strange, fervent religion filled with prayer, blood, and budding love.

The play delves deeply into grief and depicts it as an ugly, intricate, and biting experience, examining the complexities of modern teenage girlhood and sexuality.

The play asks, "how do young women navigate a culture that hypersexualizes them while demonizing their desires?" What happens when the hunt for pleasure intertwines with pain?

The cast features: Luísa Galatti as Faye, Ana Moioli as Eden, Maria Müller as Georgia (performing September 11, 13, 19, 21, 22, 27); Luísa Galatti as Faye, Ana Moioli as Eden, Giorgia Valenti as Georgia (performing on September 13 matinee, and September 14, 18, 20 matinee, and September 26, September 27 matinee); and Maria Müller as Faye, Ana Moioli as Eden, Giorgia Valenti as Georgia (performing on September 12, 15, 20, and 25)

Production directed by Vernice Miller with Amelia Estrada as associate director/choreographer; Scenic and Property Design by Ningning Yang; Costumes Designed by Whitney Fabre; and Lighting Designed by Hayley Garcia Parnell

For Et Alia Theater: Production and Box Office Management by Covi Loveridge Brannan; Isabel Criado, stage manager