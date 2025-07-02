Ephraim Birney and Ryan Quigley to Host OFF NIGHT Series at Time Square's Royal Family Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hosts Ephraim Birney and Ryan Quigley will present their guests consisting of musicians, comedians and general New York City ne’er-do-wells in five to ten minute performances before sitting them down on the Off Night couch and conducting an interview or playing a game together. A live band keeps the momentum pulsing throughout the hour-long show, as well as a team of writers who have teamed up with our guests to try and break Ryan and Ephraim. Off Night will be presented at Royal Family Performing Arts Space.

Off Night will debut on July 28th, 2025, featuring the inaugural guests: comedians Ben Zimmer and Allie Lawrence, and singer MERLOT.

Allie Lawrence is a Brooklyn-based comedian, voice actor, and writer originally from Denver, Colorado. She is the co-host of Off Menu Comedy Show and has been celebrated for her comedy all over the country, including Denver’s 2024 Rise Comedy Fest, Omaha's 2024 Omaha Comedy Fest, The Bell House's 2024 Newcomer Showcase, SF's 2025 Sketchfest, and Bend's 2025 Comedy Festival.

Ben Zimmer is a writer, actor, voice actor, and content creator from Long Island, New York. When he’s not working at his public library, Ben’s probably either driving to the gym, the record store, or the cinema. His first short film “TWINS” — credited as Writer, Actor, and Co-Director — hit the silver screen in December of 2024.

MERLOT is a New York-based musician, actress and saxophonist. A graduate from Berklee College of Music, her new single “Butterfly” is streaming across all music platforms. She is also featured in Alexi Wasser’s film Messy, which was on John Water’s and Lena Dunham’s “Best of 2024” movies lists.

Comments

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...