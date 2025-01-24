Emily Carey & Kaci Walfall To Star In BEFORE THIS NEW YEAR World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emily Carey (House of the Dragon) and Kaci Walfall (Naomi) will star in the World Premiere of Before This New Year, a new play by emerging playwright Liana Sonenclar (To Be Honest) and directed by Obie Award winner Knud Adams (Broadway's English).

Before This New Year will begin performances March 19, 2025, at The Duke on 42nd Street at NEW 42 Studios with opening night set for April 4, for a limited run through May 11, 2025.

High-school track star Alison Bennett (Kaci Walfall) had met every expectation — until it all fell apart. After her first semester of college, Alison returns home for the holidays and reconnects with her former teammate Haley (Emily Carey). As old feelings resurface, they must confront the choices that ended their running careers and reshaped their lives. Sharp, funny, and poignant, Before This New Year is a powerful exploration of love, loss, identity, and coming-of-age in today's relentlessly high-pressured world.

Before This New Year will feature scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar (The Band's Visit), costume design by Avery Reed (On Set with Theda Bara) and lighting design by Reza Behjat (What Became of Us). Mott/Fischer Productions will serve as General Manager. Casting is by Anne Davison, CSA and John Ort, CSA.

Additional information about Before This New Year, including additional cast and creative team, will be announced shortly.

The performance schedule for Before This New Year is as follows:

Week of March 17: Wednesday-Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 6pm.

Week of March 24: Tuesday-Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 1pm & 6pm.

Week of March 31: Tuesday-Wednesday at 7:30pm, Thursday at 5pm & 9pm, Sunday 1pm & 6pm.

Beginning April 7, the performance schedule is as follows: Monday at 7:30pm, Wednesday-Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, Sunday 1pm & 6pm. Exceptions: there on Thursday April 17, there will be an added performance at 5pm, and the evening performance will be at 9pm. There will be no performance on Monday April 21. The performance on Monday April 7 will be at 8pm.

