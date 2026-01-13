Elizabeth Stanley, Crystal Lucas Perry and More to Lead INHALEEXHALE at The Beechman

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new play titled, inhaleEXHALE by Rodney Hicks (Come From Away, RENT) and directed by Josh Rhodes (Beau, SPAMalot) is presenting a one-night-only performance at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Monday, February 23rd. Christopher J. Hanke (How to Succeed, RENT), Tony Award Nominee Crystal Lucas Perry (Ain’t No Mo’, 1776), Michael James Scott (Aladdin, Scrubs), and Tony Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, Company) star in the staged reading.

inhaleEXHALE is set within the framework of a museum exhibit called the "Understanding America Tour". The play takes audiences on a wild journey through interconnected vignettes, where the museum tour comes to bold and vivid life as four eclectic tour guides confront the raw, chaotic, and comical messiness that both unites and divides us - where you will meet Geneva Brown, Will & Gil Hart, Betty Ann Clayton, and The Washingtons, as they fumble for connection, purpose, and meaning in today’s America.

Rounding out the production are Topher Blair who is providing multi-media and Benjamin A Vigil as the Production Stage Manager A previous version of the play under the title, FLAMEBROILED.or the ugly play, premiered at Local Theatre Company in Boulder, CO in 2019.

inhaleEXHALE plays The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Monday, February 23 at 7pm. The house opens at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks with the performance beginning at 7 PM.