Dramatists Guild Announces 2019 Lanford Wilson Award Recipients

The Dramatists Guild of America is has announced the co-recipients of the 2019 Lanford Wilson Award are Abe Koogler and Charly Evon Simpson. Their awards will be presented at the Guild's annual awards ceremony on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the American Airlines Theatre's Penthouse Lobby in New York.

The Lanford Wilson Award is named after the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Tony-nominated playwright-and longtime Dramatists Guild Council member-who passed away in 2011. The award was established by a generous contribution from Wilson's estate, and a matching contribution from the Guild; it is presented annually by the Dramatists Guild Council to a dramatist based primarily on their work as an early career playwright. Previous recipients are Francine Volpe, Michael Lew, Chisa Hutchinson, Lauren Gunderson, Christopher Chen, Martyna Majok, Isaac Gomez, and R. Eric Thomas.

Abe Koogler's produced plays include Aspen Ideas (upcoming at DC's Studio Theatre), Fulfillment Center (Manhattan Theatre Club), Kill Floor (LCT3), and Lisa, My Friend (Kitchen Dog Theatre). Awards include an Obie Award for Playwriting and the Weissberger Award. MFA: UT-Austin; Artist's Diploma: Juilliard.

Charly Evon Simpson's plays include Behind the Sheet, form of a girl unknown, Jump, it's not a trip it's a journey, and more. Her work has been seen and/or developed at Ensemble Studio Theatre, Ars Nova, The Lark, P73, The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, PlayMakers Repertory Company, Chautauqua Theater Company, Salt Lake Acting Company, and others. www.charlyevonsimpson.com.





