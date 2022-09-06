Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dixon Place to Present THE VILLAGE, A DISCO MUSICAL! by Nora Burns in October

Dixon Place to Present THE VILLAGE, A DISCO MUSICAL! by Nora Burns in October

A meta musical comedy filled with high jinx, low kinks, and go-go boys, the show features a cast of ten diverse actors and dancers.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

Dixon Place will present The Village, A Disco Musical! for a limited run engagement from October 6 - 15, 2022. A meta musical comedy filled with high jinx, low kinks, and go-go boys, the show features a cast of ten diverse actors and dancers. The Village is written by Burns (David's Friend, Unitard) and directed by Adam Pivirotto (Shondaland), with choreography by Robin Carrigan (Trick).

Set in New York City in 1979, The Village is loosely based on Our Town (if Thornton Wilder had lived on Christopher Street). A colorful collage of characters drink, drug, dream, and dish about love, life, death and taxis, and, of course, break out into disco dance numbers. The show is a valentine to fashion, fantasy, fun, New York City and Donna Summer.

The Village features sets by Steven Hammel and costumes by Paul Alexander. The cast features Chuck Blasius, Glace Chase, Ever Chavez, Ashley Chavonne, Antonie Cherrie, Eileen Dover, Valton Jackson, Antwon LeMonte, and Gabriel Reyes.

The show's premiere at Dixon Place is presented with support from Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman Foundation, Mellon Foundation, and the New York State Council on the Arts, with support from Governor Kathy Hochul and the NY State Legislature.

The Village, A Disco Musical! runs from October 6 - 15, 2022, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street between Rivington and Delancey) Run time is approximately 60 minutes. Tickets cost $20-$28, and are available at Dixonplace.org

BIOS

Nora Burns (writer) is a writer, performer, comedian, actress, and archivist and who has lived in New York City since 1979. She is a founding member of the comedy groups Unitard and the Nellie Olesons. Her solo show David's Friend had an extended run at LaMama Theater where it received rave reviews.

Adam Pivirotto (director) is a theater/filmmaker based in New York City. He was director/producer of drag performer Cleo Berlin's cabaret series, presented at Pangea through TWEED TheaterWorks. His short films have been screened at Richmond International Film Fest, Genreblast Film Fest, NYC Poetry Festival, LA Cinefest, Sixth Sense Film Festival, Filmshortage, and Shondaland. His one act This Place was presented at Dixon Place HOT Festival. He has been a featured director for the Visible Poetry Project and completed an arts and education fellowship at NYU Abu Dhabi.

Robin Carrigan (choreographer) New York City choreography includes Club Dada: Life in Hard Times, Trick (feature film), Hater, Bedbugs!!!, I Could Say More, Two Spoons, 1966, Jesus and Mandy (co-written with Eric Bernat), Blood Orgy of the Carnival Queens!!! (co-written with Jim Fall), Girls Town (writer), "Ronnie Spector Christmas Spectacular," and drag performer Love, Connie. BFA from NYU-TSOA.

Dixon Place, a creative nucleus since 1986, is a non-profit institution committed to supporting artists by developing and presenting original works of theatre, dance, puppetry, music, circus arts, literature, transmedia and visual art. DP's organically developed programs, policies and curatorial practices ensure inclusivity regarding gender, race, sexual identity, disabilities, and age. This local bastion inspires and encourages artists of all stripes and callings to take risks, generate new ideas and implement new practices. While serving as a safe haven for artists, and an international model for exploring the creative process, DP is committed to providing meaningful, culturally enriching experiences for adventurous audiences as diverse as the artists. After spawning DP as a salon in Paris in '85, Founding Director El Covan pioneered the organization in her NYC living room; DP is now a leading professional, state-of-the-art facility in downtown Manhattan. For leadership and service to the community, DP has received two Obies, the NY Dance & Performance Award (a Bessie), the NY Innovation Theater Foundation's Stewardship Award, CUNY's Edwin Booth Award, and the Alliance of NY State Arts Organization's Celebrate the Arts Award for outstanding contributions to NYC. Many artists, such as Deb Margolin, Blue Man Group, John Leguizamo, Lisa Kron, and Reno began their careers at Dixon Place. In addition to emerging artists, Dixon Place has been privileged to present established artists, such as: Theatre: Justin Vivian Bond, Kate Bornstein, Ethyl Eichelberger, Celeste Lecesne, Craig Lucas, Taylor Mac, Wallace Shawn, BD Wong; Literature: Thulani Davis, Junot Diaz, Cornelius Eady, Neil Gaiman, Mary Gaitskill, Oscar Hijuelos, A. M. Homes, Terry McMillan, Eileen Myles; Dance: Jane Comfort, Douglas Dunn, Niles Ford, Miguel Gutierrez, Sarah Michelson, Sarah Skaggs, Marlies Yearby; Music: Rodney Crowell, Diamanda Galas, Vernon Reid, The Roches, They Might Be Giants, and Martha Wainwright.





More Hot Stories For You


CoverMyFee to Offer Application Fee Grants for FRIGID Festival Applicants in First New York CollaborationCoverMyFee to Offer Application Fee Grants for FRIGID Festival Applicants in First New York Collaboration
September 4, 2022

CoverMyFee, a new nonprofit formed by a group of creatives, will cover the initial nonrefundable application fee for artists of all genres submitting their work to festivals and development programs. By doing so, CoverMyFee hopes to eliminate the gamble of losing money on necessities in order to invest in furthering one's career as an artist.
Krystina Alabado, Eden Espinosa, Robi Hager & More to Star in Jaime Lozano's ¡VIVA LA VIDA! at Lincoln CenterKrystina Alabado, Eden Espinosa, Robi Hager & More to Star in Jaime Lozano's ¡VIVA LA VIDA! at Lincoln Center
September 2, 2022

Composer-director Jaime Lozano will return to the David Rubenstein Atrium for special peek into the upcoming Broadway musical Frida, The Musical, about the life of famed artist Frida Kahlo. The cast will feature Krystina Alabado, Eden Espinosa, Robi Hager and more.
The Players Theatre Announces 2022/23 Season Featuring FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL, THE LITTLE MERMAID & MoreThe Players Theatre Announces 2022/23 Season Featuring FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL, THE LITTLE MERMAID & More
September 2, 2022

Set sail with Victory Theatrical's new main stage season at The Players Theatre in the West Village. Just a few minutes from Washington Square Park, on storied MacDougal Street, the company invites audiences to go along on adventures with original musical versions of Frankenstein, A Christmas Carol and The Little Mermaid.
Billy Porter to Host Tectonic Theater Project's Annual Benefit Cabaret Featuring Joaquina Kalukango, Michael Urie & MoreBilly Porter to Host Tectonic Theater Project's Annual Benefit Cabaret Featuring Joaquina Kalukango, Michael Urie & More
September 1, 2022

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winner Billy Porter is set to host Tectonic Theater Project’s annual benefit cabaret, A Tectonic Cabaret, Monday, October 3, 2022 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and performances at 7:30 PM at Chelsea Factory.
Photos: Photos: Get a First Look at Stag & Lion's SALOMEPhotos: Photos: Get a First Look at Stag & Lion's SALOME
September 1, 2022

Stag & Lion runs Oscar Wilde's SALOME at the Trinity Theatre through September 4th. Starring Kara Gordon as Salome and Nicholas de Phares as John the Baptist, the piece is a rarely performed tale of lust and obsession. Check out photos here!