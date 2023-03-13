Diana Krall, Regina Spektor, And More Announced For MIKHAIL BARYSHNIKOV AT 75: A DAY OF MUSIC & CELEBRATION

Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) goes upstate to honor its Founder & Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov's 75th birthday. Mikhail Baryshnikov at 75 will be a day of performances and celebration produced by BAC to take place at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (Tivoli, NY) on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2PM.

Co-presented by BAC and Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, the event will feature an afternoon concert on Kaatsbaan's idyllic 153-acre property by some of today's definitive voices in music. The lineup will include influential musicians of the 20th and 21st centuries whose work has inspired Mr. Baryshnikov throughout his life in the U.S.: American avant-garde artist, composer, and musician Laurie Anderson, Canadian jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall, Russian-born American singer, songwriter, and pianist Regina Spektor, and North America's leading practitioner of Japanese flutes and percussion Kaoru Watanabe. The program will also feature a musical performance by choreographer Mark Morris and remarks by actress Anna Baryshnikov.

"I am honored that this occasion brings together the Baryshnikov Arts Center and Kaatsbaan Cultural Park communities. Both organizations exist to nurture and support artists, so sharing time together in the beautiful countryside of the Hudson Valley this summer, with a unique lineup of musicians and artists whose work means so much to me, is an event I'm looking forward to with immense pride and excitement."

-BAC Founder and Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov

"The Baryshnikov Arts Center community is thrilled to have an opportunity to celebrate its Founder and Artistic Director, Mikhail Baryshnikov, living legend and cultural icon, who has dedicated his life to supporting generations of artists and enabling true artistic freedom for so many. This milestone fundraising event honors his life's work and the community he has built, providing an artistic home for the creatively brave from around the world."

-BAC Executive Director Sonja Kostich

Full event details to follow. Lineup is subject to change. For more information and to buy tickets, please visit bacnyc.org.

Born 1948 in Riga, Latvia, Mikhail Baryshnikov is considered one of the greatest dancers of our time. After commencing a spectacular career with the Kirov Ballet in Leningrad, he came to the West in 1974, settling in New York City as principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre (ABT). In 1978 he joined New York City Ballet, where he worked with George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins. A year later he was appointed artistic director of ABT where, for the next decade, he introduced a new generation of dancers and choreographers. From 1990-2002, Mr. Baryshnikov was director and dancer of the White Oak Dance Project, which he and choreographer Mark Morris co-founded to expand the repertoire and visibility of American modern dance. As an actor he has performed widely on- and off-Broadway, as well as in television and film, receiving a Tony Award nomination and a Drama Desk Award nomination for Metamorphosis, and an Academy Award nomination for The Turning Point. Other theatrical productions include Forbidden Christmas or The Doctor and the Patient, Beckett Shorts, In Paris, Man in a Case, The Old Woman, Letter to a Man, and Brodsky/Baryshnikov. Recent projects include NOT ONCE., a cinematic installation developed in collaboration with Jan Fabre and Phil Griffin, and a second theatrical production directed by Latvian director Alvis Hermanis entitled The White Helicopter, and director Igor Golyak and the Arlekin Players Theatre's new adaptation of Chekhov's masterpiece The Cherry Orchard. In 2005, he launched Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) in New York City, a creative space designed to support multidisciplinary artists from around the globe. Among Mr. Baryshnikov's many awards are the Kennedy Center Honors, the National Medal of Arts, the Commonwealth Award, the Chubb Fellowship, the Jerome Robbins Award, and the Vilcek Award. In 2010, he was given the rank of Officer of the French Legion of Honor, and in 2017 he received Japan's prestigious Praemium Imperiale International Arts Award in Theatre/Film.



BAC is the realization of a long-held vision by artistic director Mikhail Baryshnikov who sought to build an arts center in Manhattan that would serve as a gathering place for artists from all disciplines. BAC's opening in 2005 heralded the launch of this mission, establishing a thriving creative laboratory and performance space for artists from around the world. BAC's activities encompass a robust residency program augmented by a range of professional services, including commissions of new work, as well as the presentation of performances by artists at varying stages of their careers. In tandem with its commitment to supporting artists, BAC is dedicated to building audiences for the arts by presenting contemporary, innovative work at affordable ticket prices. In fall 2022, BAC welcomed Sonja Kostich as Executive Director. For more information, visit bacnyc.org.